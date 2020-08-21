Left Menu
Development News Edition

US court held punitive damages award of USD 280 mn in Epic Systems case as "excessive": TCS

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Tata Consultancy Services on Friday said a US Court of Appeals has held that the punitive damages award of USD 280 million (around Rs 2,098 crore) on the Indian IT major in an intellectual property rights case with Epic Systems was "constitutionally excessive".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 11:19 IST
US court held punitive damages award of USD 280 mn in Epic Systems case as "excessive": TCS

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Tata Consultancy Services on Friday said a US Court of Appeals has held that the punitive damages award of USD 280 million (around Rs 2,098 crore) on the Indian IT major in an intellectual property rights case with Epic Systems was "constitutionally excessive". "In the EPIC Systems Corporation matter, the US Court of Appeals, 7th Circuit, Chicago, returned a verdict on the appeal filed by TCS, reducing the damages award.

"The Court held that the punitive damages award of USD 280 million is constitutionally excessive and directed the Trial Court to reassess the punitive damages," Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said in a regulatory filing. The Court has however, upheld the compensatory damages award of USD 140 million (approx Rs 1,049 crore), the filing added.

"TCS is exploring the options available to it, as it believes that there is no evidence of misuse of EPIC information by TCS. TCS will vigorously defend its position before the relevant court," the filing noted. The matter relates to a US grand jury order that slapped two Tata group companies — TCS and Tata America International Corp — with a USD 940 million fine in a trade secret lawsuit filed against them by Epic in April 2016.

On April 16, 2016, TCS made a disclosure to the stock exchanges regarding a US court verdict related to an intellectual property rights case with Epic Systems. On October 1, 2017, TCS said the court significantly reduced the compensatory and punitive damages of USD 940 million to USD 420 million.

In May this year, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had warned TCS to be careful in dealing with disclosure of material information to investors after the watchdog found that the IT major did not prominently display the extent of damages related to a case in the US. The regulator has also asked the company to ensure that disclosures provide adequate, accurate, explicit and timely information to the investors.

Shares of TCS were trading 0.20 per cent lower at Rs 2,247.60 apiece on BSE..

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

MLB roundup: Padres set slam mark in 10-inning win

Wil Myers scored on an error by Texas center fielder Scott Heineman on Thursday night as the San Diego Padres recorded a second straight, 10-inning walk-off win against the visiting Rangers, with the 8-7 victory completing a four-game, home...

Vevra launches state-of-the-art hospital pods to fight COVID-19

Bengaluru Karnataka India Aug 21 ANINewsVoir A Bengaluru based Design and Build company Vevra has allied with a Portugal based Healthcare IoT Company InnoWave Group to introduce the Vevra Pods. Theses pods were launched to jointly fight the...

Sudeva to field all-Indian team in I-League 2020-21, confirms president Anuj Gupta

New entrant Sudeva will be fielding an all Indian XI in the forthcoming I-League 2020-21, club president Anuj Gupta confirmed. In the chat with AIFF TV, Gupta confirmed he is not looking at foreign options, and wants to combine a team of hi...

Joe Biden's elusive quest for 'Biden from Mumbai' continues

When Joe Biden was elected as one of the youngest US senators in 1972, one of the first letters that he received was from Mumbai, with the sender having the same last name as his. About five years ago, the Democratic Partys presidential nom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020