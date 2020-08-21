Left Menu
Xinhua Silk Road: The 5th international chili expo kicks off in Southwest China's Guizhou Province

As the main producing area of high-quality chili in China, Guizhou has the only national chili wholesale market in the country, making a solid foundation for the development of the chili industry. As of July this year, Guizhou's planting area of chili reached 5.45 million mu, up 6.4 percent year on year, with an estimated output value of about 23 billion yuan.

BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th Guizhou Zunyi International Chili Expo kicked off on August 18 in Zunyi, a major chili planting region in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The expo, which was held for the fifth session this year, has attracted wide attention from the chili industry and become a cooperation and communication platform for the industry.

More than 1,000 representatives from World Chili Alliance, China Vegetable Marketing Association, chili industry associations and organizations, leading chili enterprises, universities and research institutions, chili distributors and chili producing areas attended the expo. During the expo, 30 agreements were signed, with a total contract value of 2.836 billion yuan. Meanwhile, China Economic Information Service (CEIS) of Xinhua News Agency has officially released the China dry chili price index, aiming to build an index system for monitoring the price fluctuations of wide dry chili varieties, creating an authoritative pricing reference for China's chili industry.

It is learned that this year's expo also held exhibition and sales, visit and investigation, cooperation talks, online chili expo and other activities. Among them, the online expo was launched on July 18 and will last until the opening of the chili expo next year. As the main producing area of high-quality chili in China, Guizhou has the only national chili wholesale market in the country, making a solid foundation for the development of the chili industry.

As of July this year, Guizhou's planting area of chili reached 5.45 million mu, up 6.4 percent year on year, with an estimated output value of about 23 billion yuan.

