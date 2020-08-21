The Advantages Of Doing MBA/PGPM From ICFAI Business School After Engineering

After completing high-school studies, many students take up engineering courses, so they can specialize in technical skills suitable for jobs desired. After getting into a job, many of them stop thinking of further studies. However, with the rapid changes in the contemporary job scenario, mere technical knowledge and skill are not enough. Companies, organizations and businesses are looking for professionals equipped with managerial and interpersonal skills as well. They should have the skill to start as a team player and work towards becoming a manager. A manager on a project typically should be able to plan, present their ideas effectively, use their skills to mobilize teams to achieve the project goals, thus making a holistic contribution to the success of their project and for the benefit of the organization. All this cannot be done with just an engineering degree. To add that extra advantage, it is important that students also have an MBA/PGPM degree. ICFAI Business School (IBS), one of the top-notch management colleges in India is the right pick for those aspiring for management education after completing engineering. What makes this educational institution one of the best is its cross-functional courses that are designed with the vision to provide students with the best knowledge and exposure to managerial education. For students still pondering on making a choice of a suitable institution, it is important to understand why enrolling in an institution like ICFAI Business School (IBS) will work for their advantage.

• Doing an MBA/PGPM course from ICFAI Business School (IBS) will help students with developing their managerial skills which are very important for any organization or firm that one will work in their future. Students are taken on industrial tours and are offered an internship, which eventually helps them to become management professionals. • When working in an organization, it is important that one has a basic understanding of how a business works. With an MBA/PGPM degree from ICFAI Business School (IBS), students will be able to have a holistic approach to their work environment.

• Sound technical and managerial skills along with good communication skills are the perfect combination of attributes that every company looks for in their employees. These skills and knowledge together will help individuals climb the corporate ladder quickly. This is exactly what ICFAI Business School (IBS) imparts to its students so that they have the capability of functioning most effectively. • Having both, Engineering and MBA degree will open up many attractive career paths for students. Students will have the option to choose to work in a managerial position and simultaneously cater to the areas that demand technical knowledge. These areas include management, finance and marketing, as per the interest of the individual.

• Getting an MBA/PGPM degree from ICFAI Business School (IBS) after completing the engineering course will without a doubt give students the biggest competitive advantage over their peers. • Students associated with ICFAI Business School (IBS) have several advantages that others do not. They have exposure to real business scenarios through internship and case study methods of teaching, which helps in learning tricks of the trade in a corporate environment. This way, students not only get to learn different ways of doing business and its functioning but also mould themselves to perfection. So when they get a job and start their career, they are well trained to handle anything.

How to Get Admission in ICFAI Business School (IBS) To initiate the process of appearing for the exam, students will have to fill-up the IBSAT 2020 form. The forms can also be filled online that will be available on the official website of the institution. The process is completely hassle free and therefore students will be able to easily submit the form. All they need to do is put in their details in the form correctly. Once this step is complete, they will be directed to the payment page. Here, students will have to make payment of the requisite amount. Upon the completion of the process, the candidate appearing for the exam will receive a confirmation on their email ID and mobile number that has been submitted in their form. Within a week of this, students will receive a hard copy of the IBSAT 2020 Bulletin. This will carry all the information that is needed to appear for the IBSAT exam. IBSAT is an aptitude test that is similar to CAT, NMAT by GMAC, SNAP and other national level MBA entrance exam, which is conducted by The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education. This is a Computer Based Test (CBT). The exam questions will be in a multiple-choice question format. It will be a two-hour exam and through this entrance exam, students' verbal ability, reading comprehension, quantitative ability and data adequacy and data interpretation will be tested.

About ICFAI Business School (IBS) ICFAI Business School (IBS) is a B-school that was established in the year 1995. Since inception, this education institution has dedicated itself to imparting the best quality business education to students across India, with the only intention to ensure that students who dream to make a career in the field of business should get all the resources and means they need to fulfil those aspirations. From infrastructure and faculty to extra-curricular activities and placements, students are offered the best of everything so that they can have all-round development. The faculties here put constant effort to make sure that students learn the trick of the trade they want to proceed into and turn into future leaders. For More information visit https://www.ibsindia.org/.

To apply for IBSAT 2020 please visit https://ibsat20.ibsindia.org/?utm_source=PRNEWSWIRE&utm_medium=PR7&utm_medium=PRNEWSWIRE Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023356/IBS_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.