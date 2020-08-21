Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kia Motors gets 6,523 bookings for Sonet on day one

The upcoming model has generated an overwhelming response, with a record 6,523 bookings on the very first day, Kia Motors India said in a statement. Prospective customers were able to book the car online and through company's sales network by paying an initial booking amount of Rs 25,000, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 19:18 IST
Kia Motors gets 6,523 bookings for Sonet on day one

Kia Motors India on Friday said it has received 6,523 bookings on the first day for its upcoming compact SUV Sonet. The upcoming model has generated an overwhelming response, with a record 6,523 bookings on the very first day, Kia Motors India said in a statement.

Prospective customers were able to book the car online and through company's sales network by paying an initial booking amount of Rs 25,000, it added. Kia Motors had commenced Sonet bookings from Wednesday midnight.

“The tremendous response to the all-new Sonet, proves that there is never a bad time to launch a good product. It also shows that the faith of Indian consumers in Brand Kia has grown leaps and bounds over just one year of our operation in India," Kia Motors India MD and CEO Kookhyun Shim said. The company would like to assure the customers that it is fully committed to delivering Sonet in the least time possible with Anantpur plant operating with optimum efficiency, he added.

Kia Sonet, when launched next month, will compete with Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, among others..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala HC directs CBI to take over probe into farmer's alleged custodial death

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the CBI to take over the investigation into a case registered in connection with the alleged custodial death of a farmer in Pathanamthitta district. The high court gave the directive while disposing ...

NDMC, DMRC join hands to build multi-level parking facility above metro station

A commercial block and a fully-automated multi-level parking facility will be constructed above an underground metro station that will be built as an interchange facility between two corridors of the phase four project of the DMRC, official...

Over one lakh people have recovered from COVID-19 in WB : Health bulletin

Over one lakh people have recovered from COVID-19 in West Bengal after 3,082 patients recovered from the disease on Friday, accordimg to a bulletin released by the state health department said. The discharge percentage in the state improved...

Income Tax department seizes property worth Rs 1.8 crore in Bhopal

The Income Tax Department carried out a search and seizure operation on Thursday at various locations in Bhopal where property worth Rs 1.8 crore were seized, the Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT said. During the course of the search oper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020