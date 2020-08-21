Left Menu
Development News Edition

Start-ups to soon start getting capital from Uttar Pradesh Startup Fund

The fund has garnered interests from the country's leading alternative investment funds, including venture funds, a government spokesman said here on Friday. The spokesman added that SIDBI, the designated fund manager for the fund, has so far received four applications from AIFs for an aggregate amount of Rs 285 crore to create the initial corpus.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-08-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 19:53 IST
Start-ups to soon start getting capital from Uttar Pradesh Startup Fund

The Uttar Pradesh Startup Fund is fast gaining traction and will soon start disbursing growth capital to the state-based entities. The fund has garnered interests from the country's leading alternative investment funds, including venture funds, a government spokesman said here on Friday.

The spokesman added that SIDBI, the designated fund manager for the fund, has so far received four applications from AIFs for an aggregate amount of Rs 285 crore to create the initial corpus. The decision on these applications will soon be taken by SIDBI and the Startup Nodal Agency in its first Venture Capital Investment Committee (VCIC) meeting scheduled to be held this month, he said.

The government has also released Rs 41 lakh to the Startup Nodal Agency to be disbursed to start-ups and incubators whose proposals were already approved by the Policy Implementation Committee (PIU), the spokesman said. He also added that the money will be disbursed to start-ups in the form of sustenance allowance at idea stage, seed capital assistance at commercialisation stage and the capital grant to incubators for strengthening the IT infrastructure within their premises to be utilised by start-ups and other stakeholders.

A corpus of Rs 150 crore has also been set up by the government with the help of Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) to fund start-ups at the stage of ideation, patent registration, and participation in domestic and international events, among others. Apart from resolving the funding woes, the state's start-up policy also promises to create a robust ecosystem to grow and nurture innovative ideas by setting up 100 incubators, at least one in each district.

Many academic institutions, such as Banaras Hindu University, High Tech Institute, ABES Engineering College, Krishna Engineering College, and Jaipuria Institute of Management, have also shown interest in setting up incubators under the policy to support start-ups, he said. Policy also focusses on giving wings to dreams of Divyangjan, women and transgender communities by offering additional incentives and creating employment opportunities for them through this new start-up policy. This is one-of-its-kind initiative by any state government in the country to bring these communities into the mainstream of the business world through startup ecosystem, the spokesman said.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

ESIC to settle claims for unemployment benefit within 15 days, says Gangwar

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Friday said that claims for payment of unemployment benefit under its Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana run by the ESIC will be settled within 15 days from the date of an application. The Employees State ...

Cos bet on digital strategies to boost online sales in festive season

Several companies across sectors are expecting the online shopping momentum to continue in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and have started focusing on digital strategies for the upcoming festive season, officials said on Friday. A sizeab...

Amazon Prime promises to release 'Mirzapur' Season 2

Mirzapur fans, it is time to rejoice Online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced a part two of the crime-thriller series, nearly after two years. The first season of the widely appreciated show ended on such a not...

Rapid antigen test results not credible, Centre shouldn't waste money on them: Raj health minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Friday said that the Centre should not waste money on rapid antigen tests for coronavirus as their results are not credible. He said that the state government had requested for these test kits from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020