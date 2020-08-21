Cos bet on digital strategies to boost online sales in festive season

Left Menu
A sizeable demand is expected to be back on track in the festive season, they said. According to them, companies across segments such as grocery, consumer electronics, and sanitaryware are reworking their strategies to attract customers on digital platforms.

Several companies across sectors are expecting the online shopping momentum to continue in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and have started focusing on digital strategies for the upcoming festive season, officials said on Friday. A sizeable demand is expected to be back on track in the festive season, they said.

According to them, companies across segments such as grocery, consumer electronics, and sanitaryware are reworking their strategies to attract customers on digital platforms. Moreover, firms in the B2B space have also built infrastructure to conduct business smoothly on the online space.

"In the second half of 2020, we can expect digital adoption to accelerate for grocery shopping amongst other categories as they will continue to grow at a fast pace," Grofers marketing head Prashant Verma told PTI. Panasonic India head (marketing communications and brand) Shirish Agarwal said digital platforms will be preferred by many customers amid strict adherence to social distancing norms and other health safety measures in the public places.

"Brands are focusing more on digital to reach out to their consumers. A lot of brands will be experimenting with digital platforms which will not just be limited to promotion but will also be the preferred points of purchase," he said. He also said, "We will see the contribution of high- end appliances such as 55 inches and above television models, 550-litre refrigerator, fully-automatic washing machine, and grooming products going up this festive season." Roca Bathroom's marketing head R Sreenivasan also said a lot of sales would be driven by the online platforms.

Demand for touch-free bathroom fittings that can be operated digitally will grow, he said. Jaina Group, which brings back Sansui brand to the Indian market and makes handsets under Karbonn brand, remained optimistic about healthy demand during the upcoming festive period till Diwali.

"Consumer electronics segment will see a rise in demand for the festive season, and companies have already activated manufacturing units and supply chains to meet the spurt in demand," Jaina Group executive director Abhishek Garg said. Dimond major De Beers had unveiled a new digital platform and forum for seamless B2B business transactions with its partners.

