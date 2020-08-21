Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taylor Swift donates $30,000 to student's UK college fund

"Though my story is not unique, my dream of becoming a mathematician is not only a chance at social mobility for my family and I, but to inspire people who have been in similar positions to aspire to be the best version of themselves and strive for their dreams despite gender/racial inequality, immigration issues and financial barriers." Swift, who is known for giving donations after spotting requests for help online, said she wanted to complete the fundraising and by 1200 GMT Mario had raised almost 43,000 pounds.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-08-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 20:43 IST
Taylor Swift donates $30,000 to student's UK college fund
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Taylor Swift has donated more than 23,000 pounds ($30,000) to a Portuguese student living in Britain after she spotted an online page seeking donations to help her fund a maths degree at university. The Grammy-winning artist said she had been inspired by Vitoria Mario's drive and dedication as she sought to raise 40,000 pounds to cover accommodation and living costs while she studied maths at the University of Warwick.

Mario, who said she had arrived in Britain unable to speak English four years ago, wrote on her fundraising page that she had achieved top grades in her school-leaving exams and had been provisionally offered a place at Warwick. However she was not eligible for loans or grants due to her migration status and her family were not in a financial position to support her. She said her family always believed that if you can get a university education in the UK, you "will be set apart for life".

"My name is Vitoria Mario, and I am a young Black 18-year-old with a dream," she wrote on gofundme. "Though my story is not unique, my dream of becoming a mathematician is not only a chance at social mobility for my family and I, but to inspire people who have been in similar positions to aspire to be the best version of themselves and strive for their dreams despite gender/racial inequality, immigration issues, and financial barriers."

Swift, who is known for giving donations after spotting requests for help online, said she wanted to complete the fundraising and by 1200 GMT Mario had raised almost 43,000 pounds. "I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality," she said. "I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor."

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. postmaster promises timely election mail, "dramatic" changes after

U.S. Postmaster Louis DeJoy on Friday told lawmakers the Postal Service would deliver ballots securely and on time in the November presidential election, but indicated he would pursue dramatic operational changes after that date. DeJoy face...

Malta police question former prime minister over journalist murder

Maltas former prime minister Joseph Muscat was questioned by police on Friday afternoon about testimony given to officers by the suspected mastermind in the murder of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, businessman Yorgen Fen...

Report: Stidham hurts hip, Newton drawing raves

Cam Newton could take control of the quarterback chase in New England due to a hip injury suffered by his primary competition, Jarrett Stidham. Stidham, a second-year pro vying to start with Tom Brady moved on to Tampa Bay, suffered a hip i...

DGCA starts safety audit of airports, airlines in country

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA has started safety audit of airports affected by the monsoons and of airlines in a phased manner, beginning with Air India and SpiceJet.In the wake of the plane crash in Kozhikode, DGCA has sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020