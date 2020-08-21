Taylor Swift donates $30,000 to student's UK college fund

Taylor Swift has donated more than 23,000 pounds ($30,000) to a Portuguese student living in Britain after she spotted an online page seeking donations to help her fund a maths degree at university. The Grammy-winning artist said she had been inspired by Vitoria Mario's drive and dedication as she sought to raise 40,000 pounds to cover accommodation and living costs while she studied maths at the University of Warwick.

Mario, who said she had arrived in Britain unable to speak English four years ago, wrote on her fundraising page that she had achieved top grades in her school-leaving exams and had been provisionally offered a place at Warwick. However she was not eligible for loans or grants due to her migration status and her family were not in a financial position to support her. She said her family always believed that if you can get a university education in the UK, you "will be set apart for life".

"My name is Vitoria Mario, and I am a young Black 18-year-old with a dream," she wrote on gofundme. "Though my story is not unique, my dream of becoming a mathematician is not only a chance at social mobility for my family and I, but to inspire people who have been in similar positions to aspire to be the best version of themselves and strive for their dreams despite gender/racial inequality, immigration issues, and financial barriers."

Swift, who is known for giving donations after spotting requests for help online, said she wanted to complete the fundraising and by 1200 GMT Mario had raised almost 43,000 pounds. "I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality," she said. "I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor."