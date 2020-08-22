Actor Siddhant Issar Marks his Screen Debut with Short Film Resurrection 'Jaago Aur Jiyo'

Left Menu
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Actor Siddhant Issar, who has excelled in theatre over the years where he acts on stage as Duryodhan in India's Most successful live theatre play Mahabharat - An Epic Tale is all set to mark his screen debut with a short film titled Resurrection - Jaago Aur Jiyo.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 13:41 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Actor Siddhant Issar, who has excelled in theatre over the years where he acts on stage as Duryodhan in India's Most successful live theatre play Mahabharat - An Epic Tale is all set to mark his screen debut with a short film titled Resurrection - Jaago Aur Jiyo. Besides playing the titular role, he has also written and directed the film. The 20-minute short film is based on suicide prevention and mental health wellness during the lockdown and COVID Pandemic with an interesting supernatural twist to it. Resurrection - Jaago Aur Jiyo is slated to release on Showman Theatre Productions YouTube Channel on August 25th, 2020. He says, “Initially, I wanted to make this movie as a simple inspirational video for Facebook but when I shared this story with my father Puneet Issar, he felt this story needs to be told in a bigger way and encouraged me to make a proper 20-min short film. With this film, I aim to combine, awareness and enlightenment with entertainment.” Earlier, Siddhant has also Co-written a play with his father. Interestingly, his father Puneet Issar also immortalised the role of Duryodhan in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, he too excels on stage in the same role. Siddhant has also shot for a web series called Title Role, which reveals the evils of the TV industry in the early 2000's where he plays the lead and feels its dark, wicked, twisted and a wild role. The show will be soon released on the OTT. Image: Actor Siddhant Issar PWRPWR

