Amplus Solar 1st to sell renewable power on IEX green market

"Days after the launch of India’s first ever Green Term-Ahead Market (GTAM) introduced by IEX, Amplus Solar sold solar electricity in the open market on August 20, 2020, becoming the first solar generator to trade on GTAM under the new Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) norm," a company statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 16:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Amplus Solar on Saturday claimed that it is the first solar power producer to sell renewable electricity in the green term ahead market (GTAM) on the Indian Electricity Exchange (IEX). The trading in the GTAM was launched recently at IEX.

The GTAM on IEX provides avenues to renewable energy (RE) generators for sale of green energy through which buyers can meet their renewable purchase obligations (RPOs). "Days after the launch of India's first-ever Green Term-Ahead Market (GTAM) introduced by IEX, Amplus Solar sold solar electricity in the open market on August 20, 2020, becoming the first solar generator to trade on GTAM under the new Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) norm," a company statement said. According to the statement the IEX launched the GTAM on its power trading platform after receiving approval from the CERC on August 17, 2020.

This is a great source for entities that have RPOs – such as DISCOMs as well as large electricity customers in the commercial and industrial (C&I) category, the statement said. It helps consumers who are falling short of their renewable targets. Traditionally, there has been no segregation between thermal and renewable power sale in the exchange market, making it difficult for buyers interested only in renewable energy. With the introduction of this GTAM, such buyers can now fulfil their green energy needs through these open markets. Another upside of allowing this source-based differentiation is that it paves the way for transparent price discovery of electricity based on its source of generation.

