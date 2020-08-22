Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naidu lauds farmers for record paddy sowing

Higher acreage was reported for all three major pulses – arhar, urad and moong –  as compared to same week last year, the vice president observed. "Thanks to good rains, kharif sowing has increased by 8.6 per cent as compared to the same week last year," he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 18:32 IST
Naidu lauds farmers for record paddy sowing

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday lauded farmers for achieving a record sowing of paddy and other crops despite the COVID-19 pandemic. "Agriculture is our basic culture and is one of the mainstays of our economy. We need to protect and promote it," Naidu said in a Facebook post.

He said the total area under paddy so far this year is 378 lakh hectares, nearly 12 per cent more than the 339 lakh hectares (lha) covered in the same period last year. The planting area of pulses went up by 6.8 per cent to 132.5 lha. Higher acreage was reported for all three major pulses – arhar, urad and moong –  as compared to same week last year, the vice president observed.

"Thanks to good rains, kharif sowing has increased by 8.6 per cent as compared to the same week last year," he said. "Compliments to all farmers for their painstaking efforts in achieving a record planting of paddy and other crops despite COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

He highlighted some other achievements made by the Indian agriculture sector this year. Oilseeds planting registered a 14 per cent increase over last year. Soyabean and groundnut too have reported higher acreage as compared to last year. Cotton crop has done well in terms of coverage at 127.7 lakh hectares, which is 3.4 per cent more than the same period last year, he wrote.

"We should ever be grateful to farmers, who are toiling day and night irrespective of the nature's vagaries to feed millions of people. Annadatha Sukibhava (may the one who feeds be happy)," he said..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Renovation of Amirthakadeshwara temple begins

The Dharmapuram Adheenam Mutt on Saturday commenced renovation of the Lord Amirthakadeshwaratemple at Thirukkadaiyur in Nagapattinam district. Built during the Chola era in the 10th century, the temple is being renovated after 23 years.Head...

1 Army personnel dead, 3 injured as Army truck overturns in Rajasthan

One Army personnel died while three suffered injuries after the Army truck they were travelling in overturned in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan on Saturday. The injured Army personnel have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.The truck over...

UP police on alert following ISIS operative's arrest in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthy sounded an alert in the state on Saturday following the arrest of an alleged ISIS operative in Delhi. The DGP asked all police officers, especially those in field postings,...

Death toll in Air India Express flight crash rises to 20

Eds Upgrades, changes headline, minor edits Kozhikode, Aug 22 PTI A 53-year-old man, injured in the Air India Express plane crash here on August 7, died at a hospital on Saturday, taking the toll in the mishap to 20. V Ibrahim from Way...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020