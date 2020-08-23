Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of 35 highway projects of Rs 9,400 cr in MP
Union minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 9,400 crore in Madhya Pradesh on August 25, a statement said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 16:28 IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 9,400 crore in Madhya Pradesh on August 25, a statement said. These 35 projects entail 1,139 km of highways, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in the statement.
"Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari will lay foundation stone of and inaugurate 35 highway projects in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, the 25th of August, 2020," the ministry said. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will preside over the virtual function, to be attended by Union ministers Thavarchand Gehlot and Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste and V K Singh and others. "These projects for inauguration and foundation laying carry a road length of 1,139 kilometres, involving construction value of over Rs 9,400 crore," the statement said. Paving the way for development of MP, these roads will enhance better connectivity, convenience and economic growth in the state, it added.
