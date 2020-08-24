Left Menu
Development News Edition

Start-up firms lead gains in China stocks on reform cheer; Hong Kong up

** Real estate and consumer-related stocks posted strong gains recently, as new virus cases dropped in Hong Kong, raising hopes that lockdown restrictions could be eased soon, said Steven Leung, a Hong Kong-based executive director at UOB Kay Hian. ** The market also got a boost from index heavyweight Tencent's rally, as it seems the U.S. sanctions on the tech giant could be confined only to the United States, Leung added.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 09:57 IST
Start-up firms lead gains in China stocks on reform cheer; Hong Kong up

China stocks climbed on Monday, led by strong gains for the tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext, as investors cheered Beijing's continued market reforms to help foster its tech strength.

** The CSI300 index rose 0.8%, to 4,758.50 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2%, to 3,386.86 points. ** ChiNext rose 2.3%, while the STAR50 index was flat.

** Shares of 18 companies surged on their ChiNext debut on Monday, kicking off a historic reform that will see Shenzhen officially challenge Shanghai for tech listings, while adding fuel to a "technology war" with the United States. ** Based on Shanghai's year-old STAR Market, the broadening IPO reform will help strengthen the appeal of China's capital markets at a time when Chinese tech firms face growing U.S. scrutiny and risk of being delisted from U.S. markets.

** "There could be major changes in investor behaviour and way of thinking due to the new trading system and IPO system, which could prompt the regulators to attach more importance to regulations," said Hu Yunlong, chief investment officer at Beijing Kaixing Asset Management Company. ** "For the long term, the registration-based IPO system is an inevitable part of the market's institutional arrangements, whose advantages outweigh disadvantages and which could help enhance value-investing philosophy by directing resources to more quality assets," he added.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 1.5%, to 25,483.06 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.0%, to 10,312.40 points. ** Real estate and consumer-related stocks posted strong gains recently, as new virus cases dropped in Hong Kong, raising hopes that lockdown restrictions could be eased soon, said Steven Leung, a Hong Kong-based executive director at UOB Kay Hian.

** The market also got a boost from index heavyweight Tencent's rally, as it seems the U.S. sanctions on the tech giant could be confined only to the United States, Leung added. ** Tencent climbed 3.8% by the lunchbreak.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

Motorola is all set to unveil the Moto G9 smartphone today in India. However, just hours ahead of the official launch, Flipkart accidentally revealed the upcoming phones price and key specifications.The news comes from a popular phone leake...

AAPA welcomes Singapore's initiative to reopen air travel corridors

The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines AAPA on Monday applauded the Singapore governments efforts to restart air travel in a safe yet progressive way. Singapores unilateral opening of its borders to travelers from Brunei and New Zealand i...

NBA roundup: Doncic's OT buzzer-beater leads Mavs past Clips

Luka Doncics 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime lifted the Dallas Mavericks to a 135-133 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers and even up the teams first-round Western Conference playoff series as two games apiece on Sunday in the NBA bub...

Bopanna and Shapovalov go down fighting in Cincinnati Masters opener

Back in action after five months, Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov lost in the opening round of the Western and Southern Open mens doubles event but not before making it as tough as possible for Marcel Granollers and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020