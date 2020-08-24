NIIT Technologies is now Coforge

Left Menu
Tracing its roots back to 1981, the firm has over the last three years charted a very high growth and change trajectory. A focus on very select industries, a detailed understanding of the underlying processes of those industries and partnerships with leading platforms provides Coforge with a distinct vantage.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 24-08-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 11:06 IST
NOIDA, India, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NIIT Technologies Limited(NSE: COFORGE), a leading global IT solutions and services organization, announced that the company has begun operating under a new name Coforge Limited with a newly designed company logo unveiled today. This renaming initiative reflects both the evolution of the company as well as its vision for the future. Tracing its roots back to 1981, the firm has over the last three years charted a very high growth and change trajectory.

A focus on very select industries, a detailed understanding of the underlying processes of those industries and partnerships with leading platforms provides Coforge with a distinct vantage. Coforge leverages AI, Cloud and Insight driven technologies, allied with industry expertise to transform client businesses into intelligent, high growth enterprises. The organization's 11,000+ Employees are the change drivers who transform businesses and industries at the intersect of deep Industry processes and technology capabilities. The organization is headed towards hitting a benchmark of ~45% revenues from its Digital and IP portfolio which is reflective of the differentiated high impact work delivered under the Coforge digital services umbrella.

Commenting on the firm's re-branding, Mr. Sudhir Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Coforge Ltd, said, "We have charted a high growth and change trajectory for the firm in recent years and are today one of the fastest growing IT services firms in the industry. We are delighted to introduce a new name and brand identity that symbolizes this transition. Coforge stands for working together to create lasting value. The name reflects the deep employee and client centricity ingrained within our firm's culture. The 11,000 members of Team Coforge look forward to continue to partner with our clients and partners as they transform their businesses into intelligent, high growth enterprises." He further added, "We firmly believe that true transformation cannot be attempted by thinking in technology terms alone. It can only be delivered by a team that appreciates the business process context and also has the expertise to deploy the most appropriate technology solutions in that situation. We focus on very select industries, have a detailed understanding of the underlying processes of those industries and partner with leading platforms in those industries. We overlay our expertise in emerging and existing technologies on that business context understanding to deliver Intelligent, insight driven business models." Concurrent with this change, a new website www.coforgetech.com too has been launched today, which will prominently feature the company's renewed focus on select industries and highlight its technology, operations and consulting capabilities. For more information about the name change or to learn more about Coforge please visit: www.coforgetech.com About Coforge Limited Coforge is a leading global IT solutions and services organization which believes that real transformation cannot be driven by thinking in technology terms alone. With a mission to "Transform at the Intersect" it aims to bring both deep domain and deep emerging technologies expertise to achieve real-world business impact. A focus on very select industries, a detailed understanding of the underlying processes of those industries and partnerships with leading platforms provides us a distinct vantage. We leverage AI, Cloud and Insight driven technologies, allied with our industry expertise, to transform client businesses into intelligent, high growth enterprises.

Learn more about Coforge at www.coforgetech.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1232343/Coforge_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

