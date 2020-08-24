Left Menu
Development News Edition

Average salary increment falls to 3.6 pc this fiscal, says survey

The survey by leading consultancy Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP showed that timing and potential impact of COVID-19 were the two most important factors that affected increments in 2020-21. "Organisations that had already decided their increments before the start of the lockdown in March 2020 have given a higher increment compared with others.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 12:42 IST
Average salary increment falls to 3.6 pc this fiscal, says survey

Companies doled out an average salary increment of 3.6 per cent in the current fiscal compared to 8.6 per cent in the previous financial year amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey. The survey by leading consultancy Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP showed that timing and potential impact of COVID-19 were the two most important factors that affected increments in 2020-21.

"Organisations that had already decided their increments before the start of the lockdown in March 2020 have given a higher increment compared with others. Moreover, organisations expecting a decline of more than 20 per cent in revenue in FY 2020-21 due to COVID-19 have given much lower increments," the survey released on Monday said. A nationwide lockdown was imposed from March 25 to curb the spreading of coronavirus infections and in late May, authorities started to relax the restrictions. However, various restrictions continue in some states in the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases. COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns have also disrupted economic activities.

The second phase of the 2020 Workforce and Increment Trends survey was launched in June 2020 as a B2B (Business to Business) India-specific one. About 350 organisations participated in the survey. "Only 4 of the 10 surveyed companies in India have given an increment in 2020 and 33 per cent companies have decided not to give an increment at all. The remaining organisations are still undecided. Consequently, for 2020, average increment at 3.6 per cent is less than half the increment of 8.6 per cent that employees received in 2019. This number is among the lowest in decades," the survey said.

In this case, 2020 and 2019 refer to financial years 2020-21 and 2019-20, respectively. Deloitte noted that if only organisations that gave an increment are considered, then the average increment in 2020 is 7.5 per cent.

"Less than 10 per cent companies have given an increment equal to or more than 10 per cent in 2020 and the proportion of such companies has dropped drastically since the start of the lockdown in March 2020," it added. As per the findings, actual increments across sectors have been lower than what were projected six months ago and no industry witnessed an average double-digit increment this fiscal.

"Increments were the highest in the life sciences sector and the lowest in the manufacturing and services sector (particularly in the real estate, construction, metals and mining, hospitality, retail, and automobiles industries). Even the digital/ e-commerce industry, which is known for giving double-digit increments, has struggled to match its past figures. "Also, larger organisations (by consolidated revenue) have given a lower increment compared with relatively smaller companies. They also witnessed a bigger drop in increment due to COVID-19," it added.

According to the survey, apart from managing increments, HR teams are helping organisations save costs by implementing a number of critical measures, including reduction in promotions, cutting discretionary spending, and revising incentive plans and pay-mix. Anandorup Ghose, Partner at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, said pay increases have been slowing in India over the past few years in line with the trajectory of the economy and rising margin pressures.

"Prior to the lockdown, increment decisions have largely been backward looking with the past year’s performance determining the increment budgets. COVID-19 has brought a big change to the process this year. Organisations are taking into account the likely future performance while deciding increment budgets," Ghose said. Given the uncertainty in the business outlook, the survey said most companies across sectors have not taken a definitive stance on 2021 increments yet and would decide on the basis of future performance.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Coronavirus treatment hopes lifts global stocks

Equity markets gained for a second straight session on Monday as hopes for a coronavirus treatment boosted risk assets and markets geared up for the U.S. Federal Reserves annual Jackson Hole meeting later in the week. Europes pan-regional S...

Denmark suspends foreign spy agency chief, 2 others

Denmarks government says that the head of the countrys foreign intelligence service has been relieved of duty for the time being along with two other senior employees. Lars Findsen took the helm of the Danish Defense Intelligence Service, o...

No summons received from CBI: Rhea's lawyer

Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family have not received any summons from the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI, so far, in connection with the death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said her lawyer on Monday. Rhea Chakraborty and ...

Will resign if Rahul Gandhi's 'collusion with BJP' remark is proven: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said he will resign if Rahul Gandhis collusion with BJP remark can be proven, sources said. Azad is present in the virtual meeting of the Congress Working Committee CWC being held after more than 20 l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020