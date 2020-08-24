Left Menu
Development News Edition

Epsilon Carbon enters into battery material biz, to invest Rs 500 cr by 2025

Coal tar derivates company Epsilon Carbon on Monday said it is planning to invest Rs 500 crore over the next five years to manufacture graphite anode materials for lithium-ion batteries, marking its foray into battery material business. The company plans to invest Rs 500 crore in next five years to establish 50,000 tonne anode material capacity by 2025," it said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-08-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 14:20 IST
Epsilon Carbon enters into battery material biz, to invest Rs 500 cr by 2025
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels

Coal tar derivates company Epsilon Carbon on Monday said it is planning to invest Rs 500 crore over the next five years to manufacture graphite anode materials for lithium-ion batteries, marking its foray into battery material business. The battery material business will be housed under a new subsidiary, Epsilon Advanced Materials, the company said in a statement.

"The purpose of setting up the subsidiary is to become a preferred supplier of synthetic graphite material to cell manufacturers and energy storage device companies across the globe. The company plans to invest Rs 500 crore in the next five years to establish 50,000-tonne anode material capacity by 2025," it said. Epsilon has commissioned its new manufacturing facility in Karnataka to produce 5,000-tonne anode material annually.

It plans to triple this capacity to 15,000 tonnes in 2021 and to 50,000 tonnes per annum by 2025. "The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the forefront the importance of India's economic recovery based on principles of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. India has been pushing for an aggressive EV policy which encourages and ensures that the country's program keeps pace with the global developments," its Managing Director Vikram Handa said.

Historically, China has been supplying more than 80 percent of the global demand for graphite anodes to the total lithium-ion battery (LiB) supply chain. "To make India self-reliant in e-mobility, the country is aiming towards establishing manufacturing leadership in the EV (electric vehicle) space and Epsilon Advanced Materials' manufacturing leadership in graphite anodes will make India self-sufficient for a key raw material for LiB cells," Handa added.

Apart from the anode material manufacturing facility, Epsilon Advanced Materials has also set up a target-oriented research and development laboratory to cover a complete array of carbon material testing as well as cell and pouch lithium battery cell testing to improve the quality of the material further by continuous development, the company said.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Siemens Gamesa RE launches social impact projects to fight against COVID-19

The company has put in place several social responsibility programs to fight the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis A sum of 350,000 was dedicated to African countries severely impacted by COVID-19 The initiatives included mainly food and ...

Mayawati questions UP govt over law and order situation

BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation in the state, asking if this was Ram rajya. Citing recent cases of crime in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati demanded strict action...

Police seize 400 kg Ganja, detain 4 in Andhra's Eluru

The Eluru rural police seized close to 400 kilograms of Ganja being illegally transported from Visakhapatnam district to Krishna district, here on Sunday night. The police also seized two cars, two mobiles and detained four persons.Eluru De...

Afghan Taliban delegation in Pakistan to discuss peace process

A delegation from the Afghan Taliban has arrived in Pakistan to discuss the ongoing peace process with the Pakistani leadership, local media reported on Monday. Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said that the delega...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020