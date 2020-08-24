Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's Takeda sells drugs subsidiary to US Blackstone fund

The deal, announced Monday by the Japanese drugs manufacturer, is valued at 242 billion yen (USD 2.3 billion), although the exact sales price will be determined later, after adjustments for debt and capital of the subsidiary, Takeda Consumer Healthcare Co. The deal will likely be completed by March 2021, according to Tokyo-based Takeda.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 24-08-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 15:20 IST
Japan's Takeda sells drugs subsidiary to US Blackstone fund
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co is selling its subsidiary in Japan focused on consumer healthcare to US investment fund Blackstone Group. The deal, announced Monday by the Japanese drugs manufacturer, is valued at 242 billion yen (USD 2.3 billion), although the exact sales price will be determined later, after adjustments for debt and capital of the subsidiary, Takeda Consumer Healthcare Co.

The deal will likely be completed by March 2021, according to Tokyo-based Takeda. Takeda said it wants to focus on specialised areas, such as disorders of the digestive system, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies and the prevention and treatment of cancer, rather than the increasingly competitive consumer sector.

The subsidiary, spun off in 2017, sells drugs popular in Japan called Alinamin, a type of vitamin supplement, and Bendex, a cold remedy. Blackstone plans to develop the business and retain all the workers, Takeda's statement said.

Takeda, among the global companies working on a treatment for COVID-19, expects the sale to boost its net profit by about 105 billion yen (USD 1 billion). Takeda, which acquired international biotech company Shire in 2019, has recently been selling off what it sees as its other non-core assets, including manufacturing sites in Europe and products in South America.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Meet India’s most desirable dudes

Heres unveiling the Times 50 Most Desirable Men 2019 list. India has voted and made their choice. The coveted list boasts of men under 40 across various fields and industries, and the ranking is based on votes cast in an online poll www.toi...

FOCUS-Delta doubles cabin cleaners in 'pit stop' revamp, buys kits to test for germs

Delta Air Lines has doubled its staffing to handle revamped pre-flight pit stops for deeper cleaning and wants to ensure that tray tables and restroom door handles are germ-free with a new testing process, an executive told Reuters.Airlines...

Digital attacks raise fears over press freedoms in Indonesia

A spate of hacking attacks on Indonesian media that published articles critical of the governments response to the coronavirus has raised concerns over press freedom, the countrys leading journalists association said on Monday.At least four...

Siemens Gamesa RE launches social impact projects to fight against COVID-19

The company has put in place several social responsibility programs to fight the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis A sum of 350,000 was dedicated to African countries severely impacted by COVID-19 The initiatives included mainly food and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020