Marriott International launches Specially Curated Staycation packages in India

That's not all, select hotels will also let their guests indulge in special evenings curated by Marriott's chefs or avail of in-room movie experiences, topped with snacks & beverages.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-08-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 16:42 IST
Marriott International launches Specially Curated Staycation packages in India

Custom-made Staycation Packages Now Available Across All Marriott International Hotels in India MUMBAI, India, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International brings a selection of handpicked staycation offers across their hotels in India. Guests can book now and indulge in a peaceful getaway until 31st December 2020. Within comfortable driving distance to an address in the heart of one's own city or a domestic destination of their choice, guests have the pleasure of choosing from a host of curated experiences, within the hotel. Ensuring maximum flexibility and savings, guest packages will be tailor-made, to each unique holiday need & preference. These staycations, packed with entertainment and fun come with the added benefits of a complimentary pick up & drop, room upgrade on check-in and free stay for kids. That's not all, select hotels will also let their guests indulge in special evenings curated by Marriott's chefs or avail of in-room movie experiences, topped with snacks & beverages. Marriott Bonvoy members will get to earn additional points during their stay, second night onwards. There is something for everyone.

Details of the offer: Guest can book their stay viaStaycaywithmarriott.com Guests can avail the below inclusions at their favourite hotel*: • Upgrade to a higher category room • Breakfast included • Kids up to 12 years stay & dine for free • Complimentary pick-up & drop • Choice of bottle of wine & a cake • On request special evening celebrations by chefs • In-room movie experiences with snacks & beverages Booking period: Until 30th October, 2020 Stay dates: Valid till 31st December, 2020 In recognition of the current scenario, guests can request for contact-less room check-in along with convenience of paying digitally. Marriott International believes foremost in the health and safety of every guest and has in place enhanced hygiene & sanitization practices across all their hotels. They look forward to welcoming their prestigious guests back. Log onto www.staycaywithmarriott.com and discover a new way to travel *Terms and conditions apply About Marriott International: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,400 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 134 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

