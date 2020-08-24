Left Menu
Development News Edition

Happiest Minds gets Sebi's nod to launch IPO

The offer comprises a fresh issuance of shares aggregating up to Rs 110 crore and an offer for sale of up to 3.56 crore equity shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). The company, which filed draft papers with the markets watchdog in June, obtained its observations on August 21, latest update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 17:26 IST
Happiest Minds gets Sebi's nod to launch IPO
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

IT services firm Happiest Minds Technologies has received markets regulator Sebi's approval to float initial share-sale. The offer comprises a fresh issuance of shares aggregating up to Rs 110 crore and an offer for sale of up to 3.56 crore equity shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The company, which filed draft papers with the markets watchdog in June, obtained its observations on August 21, latest update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed. Sebi's observations are necessary for any company to launch public issues like initial public offering, follow-on public offer and rights issue.

The company's promoter Ashok Soota and CMDB-ll will offer shares through the offer-for-sale route. Soota was also the founding chairman and managing director of MindTree Ltd. Prior to this, he was also the vice-chairman of Wipro Ltd.

The IT company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to meet long-term working capital requirement and general corporate purposes. The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale. The selling shareholders will be entitled to their respective portion of the proceeds of the offer for sale.

ICICI Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the manager for the offer. The Bengaluru-based company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK plans law to force big companies to clean up their supply chains

Britain said on Monday it would start a consultation process on a potential new law which would force big companies to clean up their supply chains by fining them if they used products grown on illegally deforested land. Prime Minister Bori...

One mistake could spoil whole tournament: Kohli warns in first virtual team meeting

One mistake could spoil the entire tournament, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Monday warned his colleagues in the IPLs first virtual team meeting, while imploring them to do all they can to keep the bio-bubble secure. It...

COVID-19 positive murder accused escapes from hospital in Ambala

A murder accused who had tested positive for COVID-19 escaped from the isolation ward of a hospital in Haryanas Ambala, police said on Monday. The accused, Lucky Kumar, a resident of Rohtak, escaped from Mission Hospital on Sunday by breaki...

Main Canadian opposition party picks new leader to challenge PM Trudeau

Canadas main opposition Conservative Party on Monday elected Erin OToole, a former cabinet minister and armed forces veteran, to be its new leader and the primary challenger to Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. OToole replaces Andrew S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020