Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hero MotoCorp donates first responder vehicles in Haryana

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives towards COVID-19 relief efforts, Hero MotoCorp on Monday handed over four specially designed first responder vehicles to government civil hospitals at Rewari and Dharuhera in Haryana.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 17:28 IST
Hero MotoCorp donates first responder vehicles in Haryana
The utilitarian vehicles will be useful for moving patients to nearby hospitals. Image Credit: ANI

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives towards COVID-19 relief efforts, Hero MotoCorp on Monday handed over four specially designed first responder vehicles to government civil hospitals at Rewari and Dharuhera in Haryana. These utilitarian vehicles will be useful for reaching out to patients and the needy in rural and remote areas, and comfortably moving them to the nearest hospitals. The first responder vehicles have been custom-built as an accessory on the powerful Xtreme 200R motorcycles of Hero MotoCorp.

The vehicles have been equipped with a full stretcher with a foldable hood mounted on the side, essential medical equipment such as a detachable first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher and other safety features like LED flasher lights, foldable beacon light, emergency wireless public announcement system and siren. The vehicles have been designed and developed by the engineers at Hero's Centre of Innovation and Technology in Jaipur and the New Model Centre in Gurgaon, said Vijay Sethi, Chief Information Officer, Chief Human Resources Officer and Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Hero MotoCorp.

As part of its relief efforts for the people impacted by COVID-19, the company has already distributed 14 lakhs meals, 37,000 litres of sanitisers, 30 lakhs face masks and 15,000 PPE kits to government hospitals, police departments and other agencies.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK plans law to force big companies to clean up their supply chains

Britain said on Monday it would start a consultation process on a potential new law which would force big companies to clean up their supply chains by fining them if they used products grown on illegally deforested land. Prime Minister Bori...

One mistake could spoil whole tournament: Kohli warns in first virtual team meeting

One mistake could spoil the entire tournament, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Monday warned his colleagues in the IPLs first virtual team meeting, while imploring them to do all they can to keep the bio-bubble secure. It...

COVID-19 positive murder accused escapes from hospital in Ambala

A murder accused who had tested positive for COVID-19 escaped from the isolation ward of a hospital in Haryanas Ambala, police said on Monday. The accused, Lucky Kumar, a resident of Rohtak, escaped from Mission Hospital on Sunday by breaki...

Main Canadian opposition party picks new leader to challenge PM Trudeau

Canadas main opposition Conservative Party on Monday elected Erin OToole, a former cabinet minister and armed forces veteran, to be its new leader and the primary challenger to Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. OToole replaces Andrew S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020