Virgin Atlantic to offer COVID-19 insurance cover to customers

Virgin Atlantic's insurance policy with Allianz Assistance offers comprehensive cover in the event of a customer or travel companion becoming ill with COVID-19 while on a trip and will apply to all existing and new bookings for the travel period between August 24, 2020 and March 31, 2021, the airline said in a release.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-08-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 20:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

British premier carrier Virgin Atlantic, which is set to resume its flight services to London from India from next month under the Air Bubble Agreement, on Monday said it would offer COVID-19 insurance cover to all customers. Virgin Atlantic's insurance policy with Allianz Assistance offers comprehensive cover in the event of a customer or travel companion becoming ill with COVID-19 while on a trip and will apply to all existing and new bookings for the travel period between August 24, 2020 and March 31, 2021, the airline said in a release. "Emergency medical costs, associated expenses such as transport and accommodation and repatriation up to £500,000 are included, as well as costs if a customer is denied boarding or held in quarantine," Virgin Atlantic said.

The COVID-19 insurance cover applies in parallel to existing travel insurance policies which may now exclude COVID-19, it said. Virgin Atlantic had earlier this month announced that it would reconnect London with New Delhi and Mumbai. It will operate three flights a week from Delhi, starting September 2 and four flights per week from Mumbai from September 17. "In the event that they or anyone else on their booking becomes ill with COVID-19 while travelling, Virgin Atlantic COVID-19 Cover ensures related costs are covered, no matter how long the trip is or even if they're visiting another destination on the same overseas trip," the airline said in the release. The policy also covers expenses incurred up to 3,000 pounds if a customer is denied boarding, at either departure or in destination, or has to quarantine due to positive or suspected COVID-19 during a trip, it said. "Our priority is always the health and safety of our people and customers and this industry-leading Virgin Atlantic COVID-19 Cover ensures customers can continue to fly safe and fly well with us.

"Following our return to the skies to much-loved destinations like Barbados, we're planning more services, as travel restrictions continue to ease, including London Heathrow to Delhi, Mumbai, Lagos and Tel Aviv," said Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic.

