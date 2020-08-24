Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gadkari calls for modernising public transport, increasing use of biofuels

Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said there is a need to modernise the public transport fleet and promote use of green fuel like bio-CNG, ethanol, methanol as well as electricity. The minister "called for moving on to biofuels, CNG and electricity as transportation fuel", the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 20:47 IST
Gadkari calls for modernising public transport, increasing use of biofuels

Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said there is a need to modernise the public transport fleet and promote use of green fuel like bio-CNG, ethanol, methanol as well as electricity. Most of the State Road Transport Undertakings (SRTUs) are incurring huge expenditure on conventional fuels, he said while addressing a webinar -- 4th UITP India Bus Seminar. The minister "called for moving on to biofuels, CNG and electricity as transportation fuel", the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement. This, he said, will not only save on fuel bill but also contribute to the economy and pollution reduction. The country is spending a huge amount on import of crude oil, which needs to be reduced, Gadkari emphasised. Referring to the workability of green fuel, he said Nagpur has started to convert 450 buses to biofuel-run vehicles.

"As many as 90 buses have already been converted so far. He added that loss in bus service is about Rs 60 crore per year, which can be saved by converting buses into CNG," the statement said. He called upon SRTUs to adopt this model for reducing losses, which will help in providing better public transport. Gadkari also said efforts are being made to produce CNG from sewage water. Adopting other sources of CNG like paddy straw will provide multiple benefits to farmers, transport sector, environment and economy, he said. The minister also called for adopting the 'London bus model', harnessing utilisation of private capital for better public transport. He stressed on the need to encourage public private partnerships (PPPs) and said 'bus ports' are being planned with all modern amenities.

"He suggested that adopting double-decker buses by the operators will also improve the efficiency of public transport....Bus operators may consider providing better services like good attendants, provision for entertainment tools like audio music, video films, etc which can fetch better returns," the statement said..

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New rules for Santa's grotto as trainees prepare for COVID Christmas

Trainee Santas in Britain are learning how to make traditional grottos COVID-safe this year, with festive red velvet masks, spaced seating and a contact-free transfer of gift to child.London entertainment company Ministry of Fun has been ru...

EXCLUSIVE-Business partner of Falwells says he had long affair with evangelical power couple

In a claim likely to intensify the controversy surrounding one of the most influential figures in the American Christian conservative movement, a business partner of Jerry Falwell Jr has come forward to say he had a years-long sexual relati...

India, Uzbekistan review implementation of initiatives to boost ties

India and Uzbekistan on Monday reviewed the implementation of various key projects as well as initiatives including the status of negotiations for a bilateral investment treaty to boost economic ties. The review was carried out at the first...

Mindhunter Season 3 possibilities revealed, get other latest updates

Mindhunter Season 3 has always been on the top of demanding Netflix series. Fans have been waiting for the third season of Mindhunter since Season 2 was streamed on August 16, 2019.Fans are highly waiting for the renewal of Mindhunter Seaso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020