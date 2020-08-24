Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telcos seek service tax waiver on AGR dues

"Telecom Sector should not be burdened with Service tax liability due to incremental LF and SUC payable pursuant to the SC decision, as it is going through challenging times," COAI Director General S P Kochhar said in the letter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 21:47 IST
Telcos seek service tax waiver on AGR dues

Telecom operators' body COAI has approached the finance ministry seeking waiver of service tax on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to be paid to the government. The telecom operators have been paying service tax and then GST under the reverse charge mechanism (RCM) on licence fees (LF) and spectrum usage charges (SUC) made to the Department of Telecom for the period starting April 1, 2016. The industry paid around Rs 6,600 crore between April 2016 to March 2017 in cash to discharge its output service tax liability, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said in a letter to the ministry dated July 17. "Telecom Sector should not be burdened with Service tax liability due to incremental LF and SUC payable pursuant to the SC decision, as it is going through challenging times," COAI Director General S P Kochhar said in the letter. When contacted, COAI did not comment on the matter. The industry body's members include Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The Supreme Court had in October last year upheld the government's position on including revenue from non-telecommunication businesses for calculating the annual AGR of telecom companies, a share of which is paid as licence and spectrum fees to the exchequer. Kochhar said total service tax payable under RCM on licence fees and spectrum usage charges, even after considering incremental demand due to the apex court decision, would have been less than Rs 2,000 crore. COAI said had the industry known about the incremental demand of LF and SUC, it would have considered the same for computing the amount to be paid under RCM. Consequently, the output service tax liability paid in cash at that time would have reduced by a corresponding amount. "The industry is a front runner in contributing to the Indian economy through payment of fees, taxes, generating employment etc. This will be evident from the fact that in the last 5 years, telecom operators have cumulatively paid service tax and GST of approximately Rs 2 lakh crore," Kochhar said. According to COAI, in addition to the taxes, telecom players have paid regulatory fees in the form of LF and SUC of approximately Rs 87,000 crore in the last five years. COAI said the telecom sector employs almost 22 lakh people directly and 18 lakh indirectly. It has the second largest private sector investment in infrastructure at about Rs 11 lakh crore. "Considering the criticality of this sector to the overall economy and ecosystem, it should not only be secured from any adverse impact but be extended some consideration, specifically where the relief does not result in any loss of tax to the government," Kochhar said. COAI said the industry debt as on March 31, 2019 stood at Rs 6.7 lakh crore. AGR has declined by about 14 per cent from Rs 39,585 crore for the quarter ended March 2017 to Rs 34,136 crore for the quarter ended March 2019. "The request to not enforce Service tax liability in the given case is also made on account of the fact that being revenue neutral, it does not cause any loss of tax to the government. If such Service tax is to be paid, it would further block the working capital," Kochhar said.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mali talks end with no decision on transitional government

Talks between West African mediators and Malis military coup leaders ended on Monday after three days of discussions without any decision on the make-up of a transitional government, a junta spokesman said.West Africas regional bloc dispatc...

AIUDF says yes to Congress-led 'Grand Alliance' in Assam

The Congress on Monday said that the opposition parties in the state have given a positive response to its proposed Grand Alliance for taking on the BJP-led Assam government in the Assembly polls early next year. The All India United Democr...

US embassy, WISCOMP honour individuals for making educational spaces safe, inclusive

The United States Embassy in India in partnership with Women in Security, Conflict Management and Peace WISCOMP on Monday held a virtual award ceremony to honour people across India for their efforts in helping make educational spaces safe ...

Compensation cess on tobacco products can generate Rs 49,740 cr, GST council told

Public health groups along with doctors and economists have urged the GST Council to increase compensation cess on all tobacco products which is expected to raise an additional Rs 49,740 crore as tax revenue. This increased revenue could si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020