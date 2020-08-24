Left Menu
Soaring price, higher LTV pose asset quality risks to gold loan cos: Report

The RBI's move to retain the loan-to-value (LTV) cap for gold loan companies at 75 per cent provides a buffer against these risks. However, the RBI raised the LTV to 90 per cent for gold loans by banks until next March.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-08-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 22:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Surging gold prices and the RBI's decision to allow banks to lend more against the yellow metal pose risks to gold loan focused non-banking lenders, warns a report. Gold prices have rallied more than 35 per cent since April, which has helped support higher loan growth by some gold loan companies. Though this will bolster their interest income, it also raises potential risks associated with a fall in gold prices, ratings agency Fitch said in its report. Growth in gold-backed lending may outperform other parts of the financial sector in the near-term due to the higher prices, it said. While Manappuram Finance and IIFL Finance saw loan growth of 4-5 per cent between March and June, the largest player Muthoot Finance saw a 1 per cent decline in gold loans as it played more cautious during the lockdown months. As against this, banks saw a 1 per cent contraction in lending. "Higher gold price increases asset quality and collateral risks that gold lenders will face if price falls," the report said, adding gold prices can fall if the global economic growth outlook improves. "A lower gold price may trigger intentional defaults by some borrowers, particularly if outstanding loan amounts start to exceed the market value of collateral pledged, as they did during periods of significant decline in 2012 and 2013," it said. The RBI's move to retain the loan-to-value (LTV) cap for gold loan companies at 75 per cent provides a buffer against these risks. Some lenders have reduced internal LTV caps below the regulatory ceiling to better manage collateral risks. As a result the average LTVs are in the 55-65 range, it said. However, the RBI raised the LTV to 90 per cent for gold loans by banks until next March. If banks opt to exploit this higher LTV rate, they could pose a competitive threat to gold loan companies and may pressure smaller entities to lend at higher LTVs, increasing risks associated with their new lending, the report said.

