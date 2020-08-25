Left Menu
Development News Edition

JSW committed to start steel mill project in Odisha: Jindal

JSW Group on Monday said it is committed to commence its proposed integrated steel plant project in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district. During a video conference, JSW chief Sajjan Jindal assured Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik that the 13.2 MTPA project will be started soon. "We are fully committed to the Jagatsinghpur project and getting full support from the entire state machinery.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-08-2020 02:08 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 02:06 IST
JSW committed to start steel mill project in Odisha: Jindal
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

JSW Group on Monday said it is committed to commence its proposed integrated steel plant project in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district. During a video conference, JSW chief Sajjan Jindal assured Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik that the 13.2 MTPA project will be started soon.

"We are fully committed to the Jagatsinghpur project and getting full support from the entire state machinery. We want to start the project very soon," Jindal said. He said the steel major is partnering with IIM, Sambalpur for creating a school which will work on a long-term plan for development of Odisha.

Jindal said he desires to make Odisha a trillion dollar economy. The state government has already allocated land and provided water and power for the proposed project.

Patnaik stressed on the maximum value addition of Odisha's resources, job creation, and revenue generation. JSW has plans to invest over Rs one lakh crore in Odisha in the next 10 years, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

The JSW has proposed to set up its greenfield facility at the location which was earlier earmarked for the Posco project.

TRENDING

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa cinema industry to reopen after five-month closure due to COVID-19

The South African cinema industry has put on a united, non-competitive front for the first time to reopen on August 28 the cinemas which have been shut down across the country for the past five months due to the COVID-19 lockdown. All of So...

California braces for more lightning as wildfires kill 7

California braced for more lightning storms that could spark dozens of new blazes after over 600 wildfires in the last week burned an area three times the size of Los Angeles. The worst of the wildfires, including the second and third large...

California braces for more lightning wildfires

California braced for more lightning storms, which have sparked over 600 wildfires in the past week, but firefighters got some relief as temperatures eased off record highs. The worst of the blazes, including the second and third largest in...

Qixi Festival – Google celebrates Chinese traditional festival on Aug 25 this year

Google today celebrates Qixi Festival in 2020 by releasing a beautiful romantic doodle. Also known as the Qiqiao Festival, Qixi Festival is a Chinese festival celebrating the annual meeting of the cowherd and weaver girl in mythology.Qixi F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020