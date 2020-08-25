Polavaram Project work on brisk pace even during the Floods

• Advance planning helps in adverse conditions • Safety and precautionary measures are the key VIJAYAWADA, India, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With advance planning, consultations with water resources department and the state government's constant monitoring, the Polavaram project work is continuing in adverse conditions. Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) employed all its strengths to complete the project at a brisk pace. Even the massive Godavari river flood of 20 lakh cusecs during 12-20th August, the heavy rains across the state and in the upstream, did not interrupt the project much. Mr. Satishbabu Angara, General Manager and the project in-charge, MEIL, said, "Two lakh cubic meters of concrete work has been completed on the spillway and 1.10 lakh cubic metres of concrete work is completed in spill channel so far. The excavation of 20,000 cubic meters of the hill, Gap-3 concrete dams, Gap-1 diaphragm wall and earthworks is in progress at 902 hill. The shuttering, deck sheeting, 500sq. meters of work are progressing in the spillway. At the same time, 300 meters of shuttering, girders, 1000 tonnes of steel cutting for deck sheeting work is completed in the non-flow block. Body safety belts and other safety equipment are provided to the workers. The company has engaged four swimmers in two boats for the immediate rescue in case of an accident. The shuttering work is underway to manufacture the trunnion beam to fasten the spillway gates." Heavy rains lashed out in the states, especially in Polavaram area between 12-20th August. During this period, as a precautionary measure, MEIL had halted the work. As soon as the rains subsided, the work resumed as initially planned despite massive floods. The company has taken all the possible safety measures. Currently, 19 lakh cusecs of flood is coming at the project site.

"The Chief Minister, Mr. Y S Jaganmohan Reddy's continuous monitoring and with water resources department's co-operation, the project work is going on at a brisk pace. The Godavari river gets heavy floods every year, and plans have drawn up for the construction of the project without any hindrance. Every year during the rainy season, work would be disrupted for two months but we identified the work to be taken up during this period with the consultation of the Water resources department. The workers and the machinery have been kept ready to carry out the work. During the floods, we are making the girders and setting them up, constructing the concrete dam and diaphragm wall. Since MEIL has taken up the project, two lakh cubic meters of concrete work on the spillway and one lakh cubic meters of work on a spill channel has been completed, " said Mr. A Satishbabu. So far, 44 girders have set up in 11 blocks. The shuttering, deck sheeting work have been taken up for concreting and road construction in these 11 blocks. After the completion of concreting work in these blocks, the work of laying the girders and other tasks will be carried out. Soon after the flood subsides, the planned work on the spillway and spill channel will continue. Despite the floods, MEIL is continuing the work in the non-overflow block in the spill channel. While setting up the girders in one way, the company is making necessary arrangements for the slab on the spillway. The excavation work of 902 hill is underway during the flood. This excavation will facilitate the flood flow through the spill channel after the completion of the project. The construction of the project is likely to be severely delayed if such operations are put aside because of flooding. MEIL has undertaken this project with advance planning with anticipation of adverse situations.

