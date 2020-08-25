Left Menu
NFL displays Maharashtra's Warli painting on outer wall of Noida office

 As per a Statement of NFL, Company has been continuously making efforts to strengthen the cleanliness drive of the Government of India under Swachh Bharat Campaign and this move of the company will also give a boost to the beautification of Noida.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 14:22 IST
This effort of the NFL has not only beautified the surrounding area but has also aroused curiosity among the people towards Warli painting. Interestingly, the Warli painting is either made in the villages of Maharashtra or seen only in large exhibitions. Image Credit: ANI

With a view to promoting Indian folk art, National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) a PSU under the Department of Fertilizers has displayed Maharashtra's famous Warli painting on the outer walls of its Corporate Office in Noida.

Made in bright red colour, the artworks are attracting everyone.

In this era of economic crisis arising out of Corona, Warli painters have also got employment from this work.

(With Inputs from PIB)

