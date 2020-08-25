Left Menu
Development News Edition

Weekend curfews, partial lockdowns hurting business: Retailers' body

Weekend curfews and partial lockdowns continue to hurt retail business and dampen consumer sentiment as many states still impose "irrational weekend lockdowns", the Retailers Association of India (RAI) said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 15:01 IST
Weekend curfews, partial lockdowns hurting business: Retailers' body

Weekend curfews and partial lockdowns continue to hurt retail business and dampen consumer sentiment as many states still impose "irrational weekend lockdowns", the Retailers Association of India (RAI) said on Tuesday. For retailers, over 45 per cent of the week's entire business happens over the weekends, Saturday and Sunday, RAI said in a statement. It added that after facing losses for over four months due to lockdown, retailers are depending on the weekend business to help recover from the financial stress they have been facing.

"However, local authorities in some states continue to impose strict lockdowns on weekends, which are becoming a huge setback in their path to recovery," it added. RAI said the Indian retail industry continues to struggle to get back to its feet with constant roadblocks being faced at the state and local levels with weekend curfews and partial lockdowns, which continue to hurt retail business and dampen consumer sentiment.

"Over 10 states continue to impose irrational weekend lockdowns. These include Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Nagaland, among others," the retailers' body said. RAI Chief Executive Officer Kumar Rajagopalan said, "These are knee-jerk reactions that are crippling the sector and gravely affecting the economy. We have urged the Centre and the states governments to collaboratively work towards supporting the revival of the retail industry." India will always be a consumption economy, and if the retail industry suffers, it will have a crippling effect on the entire value chain that involves manufacturing, entertainment, right down to artisans and other micro-enterprises, he added.

For retailers, nearly 60-70 per cent of costs are fixed costs, such as rents, and salaries to employees make a large part of this cost. This, along with low margins, leaves businesses with limited flexibility that has already started leading to layoffs and downscaling or even shutting down operations widely, Rajagopalan said. "If the weekend business is lost then the hopeful recovery from the festive season will become a distant dream," he added.

RAI also said it is also grossly inconvenient to customers, who after a busy workweek wait for the weekend to do their shopping, especially in cases where both partners are working. "Partial closures and keeping shops closed during weekends are detrimental to social distancing as customers have no choice but to throng stores during restricted hours," it added. In times like this when the business is inelastic, it is crucial to keep stores open on all days and for extended hours. Only this will help retailers crawl back from the financial distress they have been facing and encourage social distancing, RAI said.

The association also claimed that weekend and partial lockdowns continue despite orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to keep retail open on all days, suggesting a lack of coordination between the Centre and states..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Astral Pipes Partners with MI, KKR and RCB in This 2020 Edition of IPL

AHMEDABAD, India, Aug. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- Astral Pipes, Indias leading manufacturers of innovative drainage and piping systems, has established partnerships with three phenomenal teams, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Ch...

NGT directs CPCB to finalise emergency plans for storage, handling of hazardous substances

The National Green Tribunal Tuesday directed Central Pollution Control Board and Tamil Nadu pollution control board to finalise&#160;emergency plans&#160;for storage and handling of the hazardous substances within a month. A bench headed by...

'Tomb Raider' director Roar Uthaug to helm monster movie for Netflix

Filmmaker Roar Uthaug, known for the 2018 Tomb Raider reboot and the disaster movie The Wave, is set to direct Troll, a Norwegian monster film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Netflix film is inspired by the Scandinavian legend whi...

Kenosha protesters, police clash again after Black man shot

Anger over the shooting of a Black man by police spilled into the streets of Kenosha for a second night Monday, with police again firing tear gas at hundreds of protesters who defied a curfew, threw bottles and shot fireworks at law enforce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020