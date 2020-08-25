Left Menu
Budget carrier GoAir on Tuesday said it has partnered with OpenAirlines for implementing the latter's cloud-based software solution SkyBreathe for enhanced operational efficiency and subsequent reduction in fuel cost.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 16:46 IST
GoAir ties up with OpenAirlines to implement software solution for enhanced operational efficiency
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Budget carrier GoAir on Tuesday said it has partnered with OpenAirlines for implementing the latter's cloud-based software solution SkyBreathe for enhanced operational efficiency and subsequent reduction in fuel cost. The France-based software firm OpenAirlines provides consulting and software solutions for airlines flight operations.

The Indian aviation sector has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. As flights take to skies, GoAir avails the opportunity to implement SkyBreathe, an eco-flying solution to improve its operational efficiency, the company said in a release. This partnership will help GoAir become greener while reducing fuel costs and increasing competitive advantage, it added.

Fuel costs account for almost 30-40 per cent of an airline's total cost. Lower fuel burn ultimately contributes to substantial cost savings, GoAir said.

"The biggest challenge for aviation in the future ahead is sustainability, both economical and ecological. Flight efficiency services are an important part of the global aviation industry, helping airlines reduce costs significantly and help regulate emissions," said GoAir Chief Executive Officer Kuashik Khona. OpenAirline's fuel-efficiency solution is currently deployed across 40 airlines and operators of all sizes and fleet types worldwide, said the release.

If an airline harnesses the power of digital technology to reduce fuel consumption, it can improve competitiveness, lower our costs and save jobs, Khona said. "SkyBreathe is flexible enough to integrate with GoAir's existing aircraft systems, enabling fast deployment and the ability to support fleet growth, " he added.

Khona added that additionally, the implementation will enhance fuel conservation, help solve climate change, and make sure that the company emerges from the COVID-19 crisis as a leader in Indian aviation. SkyBreathe solution considers flight conditions such as weather, flight path, air traffic control and payload, to produce optimum recommendations. It generates insights, which are shared with all stakeholders through synthetic and easy-to-read dashboard, said the release.

According to the release, with the help of the software solution, pilots can visualise their actual flights in 3D, and get an individual debrief on each fuel-saving best practice via a dedicated mobile app. "With SkyBreathe, GoAir is now up and prepared for a bright future and we are proud to help them accelerate their transition to sustainable aviation," said OpenAirlines CEO and founder Alexandre Feray.

