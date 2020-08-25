P&G HHCL reports 14 pc hike in Q4 profit at Rs 69 crore

FMCG major Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (PGHHCL) on Tuesday reported a profit after tax of Rs 69 crore in the quarter ended June (Q4 FY20), up 14 per cent versus a year ago largely behind lower tax rates and a one-time hurt in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. However, total sales were flat at Rs 635 crore. The company said business operations were severely disrupted across the country following the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In the entire fiscal ended June, PGHHCL clocked sales of Rs 3,002 crore, up 2 per cent year-on-year and a profit after tax of Rs 433 crore, up 3 per cent. The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 105 per equity share for the financial year ended June 30.

"While the unprecedented market challenges and uncertainties remain in near-term, we will continue to stay focused on our strategy to drive superiority and improve productivity and aim to drive balanced growth," said Managing Director Madhusudan Gopalan. As part of COVID-19 relief programme, the company's leading feminine care brand Whisper supported the government and relief organisations with more than 22 lakh sanitary pads for female healthcare workers, women and girls in underprivileged containment areas and migrant communities.

The company's healthcare brand Vicks donated more than 33,000 protective hygiene and ration kits to the elderly people in need. (ANI)