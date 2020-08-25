Left Menu
Bajaj Housing Finance Limited E-Home Loan - All One Needs to Know About Its Fully Digital Process

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited has recently launched E-Home Loan for home buyers. By applying through it, borrowers can get approval for their home loan digitally within 10 minutes without the hassle of visiting the lender's office. Through its fully digital and hassle-free process, this E-Home Loan is a platform designed to help borrowers fulfill their mortgage needs online.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 17:18 IST
Bajaj Finance Limited. Image Credit: ANI

Most home buyers will agree that getting a home loan is a time consuming and tedious process. But, with Bajaj Housing Finance Limited E-Home Loan, borrowers can avoid undergoing the process of heaps of paperwork and can simply get their digital sanction letter within 10 minutes of applying. This letter is valid for 6 months. A home loan sanction amount is usually based on financial and collateral eligibility. In Balance Transfer (BT) and Non-Balance Transfer (NBT), eligibility is based on collateral (LTV is function of loan eligibility) and financial eligibility (FOIR etc). Learn more about this E-Home here:

To experience the fully digital application process for E-Home Loan borrowers need to follow the following simple steps: * Visit the Bajaj Housing Finance Limited website and fill out their details on the online loan application form and submit the form.

* After submitting the form online, a loan offer is generated. This helps the borrower know his/her loan eligibility without having to visit any branch. *Loan applicants can simply download a Digital Sanction Letter by paying a nominal fee. This sanction letter comes with a validity of 6 months (*T&C apply).

* To apply and avail the loan, borrowers can connect with BHFL on the email id or phone number provided by the lender in the digital sanction letter within the 6-month validity period. Apart from its easy online application process, the E-Home loan from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers borrowers a host of other benefits. These include:

* Digital Sanction letter in 10 minutes: With its faster application processing and approval process, BHFL provides loan applicants with a digital sanction letter in just 10 minutes on applying for an E-Home Loan. * Online application process: Borrowers can experience a hassle-free loan application process with BHFL's digital E-Home Loan application from the comfort of their homes.

* Easy E-balance transfer facility: Borrowers can reduce their home loan EMIs by easily transferring their existing Home Loan to BHFL at a lower interest rate with minimal documentation. * Interest Subsidy under PMAY (T&C apply): Borrowers can avail a subsidy of up to 6.5% on the interest rate on their home loan when they apply through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

* Online part pre-payment: For individual buyers, no charges on part pre-payment or foreclosure of their home loans. * Manage their account online: Borrowers can manage their home loan account through the company's digital customer portal, where they can access their loan details from anywhere, any time.

For a speedy loan application process, borrowers can click here to apply for an E-Home Loan from BHFL. *BHFL right and terms and conditions are applicable.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

