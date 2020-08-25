Left Menu
Development News Edition

MGNREGA monthly wages double to Rs 1,000 per person amid pandemic: Report

"This fiscal, however, these four months saw a growth of 46 per cent on-year in person-days, coupled with an increase of 12 per cent in average wage under the scheme thanks to the pandemic, which has pushed urban labourers back into their villages," says the report.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 18:51 IST
MGNREGA monthly wages double to Rs 1,000 per person amid pandemic: Report

The rural distress following the pandemic has seen the average monthly income per person under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA) doubling to around Rs 1,000 in the first four months of the fiscal from Rs 509 in FY2020, according to an analysis by Crisil. The April-July period typically sees around 25 per cent more work execution in terms of person-days under the scheme compared to the rest of the year, thereby aiding rural income.

This is understandable as tens of millions of workers have returned home jobless from cities due to the pandemic driven lockdowns. "This fiscal, however, these four months saw a growth of 46 per cent on-year in person-days, coupled with an increase of 12 per cent in average wage under the scheme thanks to the pandemic, which has pushed urban labourers back into their villages," says the report. The scheme has a mandate of providing at least 100 days of jobs in a financial year to every rural household. The budget for 2020-21 has allocated Rs 61,500 crore for the scheme and later the government increased it by Rs 40,000 crore amid the pandemic to support the rural economy. Of the total of Rs 1,01,500 crore, Rs 11,500 crore has to be spent on clearing pending dues of fiscal 2020, leaving Rs 90,000 crore for the current fiscal.

Even after considering the revised allocation, more than 50 per cent of the funds have been spent in the first four months of the fiscal. The scheme has seen higher demand in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal, Odisha and Gujarat, where work allocation has increased more than 50 per cent on-year in the first four months.

The maximum increase in absolute payout was seen in Andhra where it more than doubled to Rs 1,340 from Rs 533 during the reporting period, followed by Odisha where it increased to Rs 1,121 from Rs 421 and in Karnataka where it jumped to Rs 1,088 from Rs 593, Haryana at Rs 1,075 from Rs 600, Gujarat at Rs 1,031 from Rs 507 and UP where it rose to Rs 1,004 from Rs 576..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi violence:HC seeks police reply on plea challenging time granted to complete probe in UAPA case

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of Delhi Police on a plea by an accused, booked under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA, challenging extension of time to complete investigation in a case related to communal violence in northea...

Tata Motors shares jump nearly 5 pc

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd TML on Tuesday rose nearly 5 per cent amid the announcement that the company aims to reduce its total debt to near-zero levels in three years and generate free cash flows from FY22 onwards. The stock gained 4.83 pe...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens at record high on trade deal assurance

The SP 500 opened at a record high on Tuesday as U.S.-China officials reaffirmed their commitment to a Phase-1 trade deal, adding to market optimism over progress in developing treatments and vaccines for COVID-19.The SP 500 opened higher b...

Zimbabwe makes it illegal for schools to expel pregnant girls

By Farai Shawn Matiashe MUTARE, Zimbabwe, Aug 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Z imbabwe has made it illegal for schools to expel pupils who get pregnant, a measure womens rights campaigners said would help tackle gender inequality in the cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020