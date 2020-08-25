Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown impacted work life balance, finds survey

Nearly 50 per cent of respondents believe that coronavirus-related lockdown has affected their work-life balance owing to salary cuts and layoffs, according to a survey. About 48.90 per cent of people surveyed believe that the lockdown has affected their work life balance owing to salary cuts and layoffs, the survey- Job Market and Work Life Balance-Post COVID -19 Unlock Phases in India - said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 19:12 IST
Lockdown impacted work life balance, finds survey

Nearly 50 per cent of respondents believe that coronavirus-related lockdown has affected their work-life balance owing to salary cuts and layoffs, according to a survey. The survey of more than 1,500 people working in sectors, including banking and finance, construction and engineering, was conducted online by human resource solutions provider Genius Consultants during April-June. About 48.90 per cent of people surveyed believe that the lockdown has affected their work life balance owing to salary cuts and layoffs, the survey- Job Market and Work Life Balance-Post COVID -19 Unlock Phases in India - said. The survey found that 28.64 per cent people felt that the reduction in manpower has led to an increase in work pressure thus impacting the overall work life balance. About 32.9 per cent employees interviewed have opined that they are not satisfied with the work in the lockdown, with 20.33 per cent stating that work life balance needs improvement, it added. The survey also revealed that 48.51 per cent people also felt that the current work from home schedule does not allow them to spend adequate time with friends and family.

Meanwhile, as for the current job market, the survey stated that the e-commerce sector will witness an employability boom in the next two quarters followed by IT and Service Sector, FMCG, Retail and BFSI. However, the growth in the job market will depend on the economic condition of the country and the main demand will be restricted to certain sectors, it added. About 42.60 per cent of respondents said one of the major difficulties they have been facing while searching for a job in this scenario is compromising on the current pay scale, it said. The survey found that 39.72 per cent felt that lack of opportunities was another challenge while 17.68 per cent felt relocation was an issue. "These surveys can provide a perspective to companies, which can help them make informed choices to achieve organisational objectives. Work Life Balance is an imperative factor to maintain high productivity and employee satisfaction. Corporates need to consider the reason for the imbalance and work with their employees to chart out a pragmatic plan of action,” Genius Consultants CMD R P Yadav added.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dharavi: With 12 COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 2,725

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai rose to 2,725 on Tuesday with addition of 12 new cases, the Brihanmumbai municipal corporation BMC said.The biggest slum colony in metropolis, once a COVID-19hotspot, now has only...

Quintals of explosive Ammonium Nitrate lying in Raj police stations: HC seeks plans for their disposal

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to chalk out a plan for the disposal of quintals of seized Ammonium Nitrate lying in various police stations and posing the danger of a Beirut-like explosion. A Jodhpur bench of...

UPDATE 1-Italy says China a key strategic partner, despite U.S. concerns

Italy and China need to forge closer ties, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday, potentially putting Rome at odds with Washington, which has raised alarm over Beijings economic ambitions. Di Maio was speaking after talks w...

Khade pulls out of Natl swimming camp citing "personal reasons"

Asian Games bronze medallist Virdhawal Khade on Tuesday pulled out of the the two-month training camp organised by the Swimming Federation of India SFI for its Olympic hopefuls citing personal reasons. The 28-year-old was supposed to travel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020