Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500 flat as Apple overshadows positive trade deal cues

Even the down days are very shallow...speaks volumes to how strong the market is." Among stocks, Salesforce.com Inc, Amgen Inc and Honeywell International Inc climbed between 3.6% and 4.6% on news they would join the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average index on Aug. 31. Cloud computing heavyweight Salesforce.com is expected to report second-quarter results after markets close.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 20:56 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500 flat as Apple overshadows positive trade deal cues

The S&P 500 was little changed on Tuesday following a three-day rally as a drop in Apple shares overshadowed optimism from remarks made by U.S. and China officials in pledging firm commitment to a Phase One trade deal. The benchmark S&P 500 opened at a record high as the news eased some concerns the deal could be on shaky ground. Investors also anticipate the centerpiece event of the week - an annual conference of U.S. central bankers where Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq logged new closing highs on Monday, boosted by signs of progress in developing treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. The benchmark index surpassed its pre-pandemic high last week even as recent economic indicators signaled a bumpy recovery from the virus-led downturn.

A survey from the Conference Board showed U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in August to a six-year low. "The market is going to pause and digest the big moves we saw over the last few months and weeks," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of 50 Park Investments in New York.

"For now, the market is acting extremely well. It refuses to pullback. Even the down days are very shallow...speaks volumes to how strong the market is." Among stocks, Salesforce.com Inc, Amgen Inc and Honeywell International Inc climbed between 3.6% and 4.6% on news they would join the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average index on Aug. 31.

Cloud computing heavyweight Salesforce.com is expected to report second-quarter results after markets close. The three companies will replace Exxon Mobil Corp, Pfizer Inc and Raytheon Technologies Corp, which were down between 1.9% and 3%.

Apple Inc's 1.2% drop weighed heavily on the three main indexes and the shares were on course to end five days of gains. At 11:08 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 122.19 points, or 0.43%, at 28,186.27, the S&P 500 was up 0.50 points, or 0.01%, at 3,431.78. The Nasdaq Composite was up 24.31 points, or 0.21%, at 11,404.03.

Medtronic rose 3.9% after the company said demand for medical devices was improving as elective surgeries picked up pace while it posted a plunge in first-quarter profit. Medtronic and Amgen shares pushed the healthcare sector 0.4% higher. Financials, consumer discretionary , technology and communication services were the other S&P sectors in positive territory.

Consumer electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc fell 5.3% after it warned sales growth may slow in the coming weeks. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.68-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.14-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 24 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 45 new highs and 16 new lows.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zambia court acquits health minister accused of corruption

A Zambian court on Tuesday acquitted Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya after ruling that the prosecution had brought insufficient evidence against him. On July 16, Chilufya had appeared before a Lusaka magistrate and denied four counts of co...

Birla Tyres board to meet later this week to consider Rs 1,100 cr fund raising

New Delhi, Aug 25 PTI&#160;Birla Tyres on Tuesday said its board will meet later this week to consider raising up to Rs 1,100 crore. The companys board will meet on August 28 Friday to consider capital raising options for an amount aggregat...

U.N. Security Council president dismisses U.S. sanctions move on Iran

The president of the U.N. Security Council, Indonesia, said on Tuesday it was not in the position to take further action on a U.S. bid to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Iran because there is no consensus in the 15-member body. Th...

Heavy rain likely to batter south Bengal, weather may improve from Thu afternoon: Met dept

Heavy rain is likely to lash South Bengal districts over the next two days under the influence of a low-pressure system over the north Bay of Bengal, a senior Met department official said. The system, which lay centered near the West Bengal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020