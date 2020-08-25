Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ircon International reports Rs 34.46 cr net profit in June quarter

According to the company, it has been able to resume operations at various project sites from the beginning of May 2020 in a gradual manner.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 22:46 IST
Ircon International reports Rs 34.46 cr net profit in June quarter

State-owned engineering and construction firm Ircon International Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 34.46 crore for the quarter ended June. It had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 144.66 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

As per the filing, the results for the quarter are "not comparable with those of the previous quarters" as the company's revenue from operations for the quarter has reduced substantially due to nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19". Ircon's total income in the latest June quarter was at Rs 549.29 crore as against Rs 1,127.98 crore in the year-ago period.

"The Company/Group is actively monitoring the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its financial condition, liquidity, operations, work force etc," it said, adding that revenue from operations for the quarter reduced substantially due to nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19. According to the company, it has been able to resume operations at various project sites from the beginning of May 2020 in a gradual manner.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. backs EU probe of Russian opposition leader's illness -Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said he was deeply concerned by initial findings that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned, and endorsed a European Union-led investigation into the circumstances of his illnes...

Facebook shares data on Myanmar with United Nations investigators

Facebook says it has shared data with United Nations investigators probing international crimes in Myanmar, after the lead investigator said the company was withholding evidence.A Facebook representative told Reuters on Tuesday it had given...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 inches higher on trade, vaccine developments

The SP 500 edged higher on Tuesday, with a drop in Apple stock capping gains from positive developments in U.S.-China trade and fresh progress in the medical battle against the coronavirus pandemic.The SP 500 and the Nasdaq were up modestly...

KFC suspends 'Its Finger Lickin' Good' slogan amid pandemic

Dont lick your fingers Thats what Kentucky Fried Chicken signaled to customers Monday as the company suspended its Its Finger Lickin Good tagline after 64 years, deeming it the most inappropriate slogan for 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020