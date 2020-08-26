Left Menu
Streax Professional extends support to salon partners and stylists during COVID-19 crisis with two special programmes

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-08-2020 10:27 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 10:27 IST
Streax Professional. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Aug 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Streax Professional, the premium product range for hair care, colour and style, specially crafted for salon professionals and technicians, has launched two special programmes Salon Care and Salon Care and Trust Programme to enable salon partners and stylists to rebound business, impacted severely by the COVID-19 crisis. "Streax Professional cares and values its salon partners and stands with them in these testing times. We understand the financial impact their businesses are going through due to the lockdown and, in response, introduced initiatives to provide them financial relief, in whatever way we can, and educate them on the post-lockdown safety and hygiene measures imperative for salons," said Rizwan Ahmad, Vice President - Professional Division (Streax Professional), Hygienic Research Institute.

With the Salon Care programme, Streax Professional is helping the salons revive their businesses post lockdown with utmost customer safety and encouraging hygiene maintenance. It has been organising webinars and training sessions for its partners and distributing free Salon Safety Kits to prepare them to address the new safety norms.

The Salon Care and Trust Programme allow partners enrolled in the scheme to receive instant cashback in their accounts on the purchase of Streax products. It eliminates the need for them to wait for the credits until the year-end when the tie-ups slabs are achieved. It is one of the industry's most exceptional programmes that cater to the distinct needs of salons and stylists, including service products, hygiene products and financial respite with the fiscal stimulus in the form of an instant incentive.

Benefits of the programme to the salons: * The salons will get instant 50 per cent cashback out of the enrolment incentive as per the slab opted

* The salons will get free Streax Professional Safety Kit worth Rs 1500 on enrolment * The salons will be eligible to get Streax Professional Hygiene range of products at a subsidized rate

Salons can contact Streax Professional representative on 18002668110 to enrol for the programme. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

