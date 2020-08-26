Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks steady, bonds sold as markets turn to Jackson Hole

Bonds sold off and stocks took a breather on Wednesday as investors waited to hear from the Federal Reserve about its next moves to support the U.S. economic recovery, while oil jumped to a five-month peak as a hurricane disrupted output in the Gulf of Mexico. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.1%, retreating slightly from a two-year high hit on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 11:28 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks steady, bonds sold as markets turn to Jackson Hole

Bonds sold off and stocks took a breather on Wednesday as investors waited to hear from the Federal Reserve about its next moves to support the U.S. economic recovery, while oil jumped to a five-month peak as a hurricane disrupted output in the Gulf of Mexico.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.1%, retreating slightly from a two-year high hit on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei was off 0.1%. Futures pointed to a similarly steady start in Europe, with Euro STOXX 50 futures up 0.1% and FTSE futures up 0.2%. S&P 500 futures were flat.

The U.S. dollar steadied in currency trading, while the yield on U.S. 10-year debt rose to 0.7150%, close to testing a two-month top, as the bond market begins to price in an eventual return to inflation and growth. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is due to speak at a virtual Jackson Hole symposium on Thursday and investors think he could outline a more accommodative approach to inflation which would open the door to easier policy for a long time to come.

"There's positioning ahead of that, we're starting to see a decent steepening of the curve," said Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone. "The market knows the world is healing," he said. "I think it's pretty clear that the world is improving better than what most people had positioned themselves for in fixed income...maybe for once the equity market was right."

In commodity markets oil prices hung on to overnight gains as U.S. producers closed offshore output and battened down as Hurricane Laura drives toward the Gulf Coast. Producers evacuated 310 offshore facilities and shut 1.56 million barrels per day of crude output, 84% of Gulf of Mexico's offshore production - near the 90% outage that Hurricane Katrina brought 15 years ago.

Brent crude futures sat by a five-month high touched on Tuesday at $46.02 a barrel, up 16 cents. U.S. crude futures were steady at $43.35 a barrel, though analysts believe the lift is temporary. "As Hurricane Laura fades, oil markets will once again return to the grim reality of challenging demand growth and significant excess capacity," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar in a note. "While global oil demand is expected to trend higher from here, total oil consumption isn't expected to return to pre-COVID levels until 2022."

WAITING FOR JAY An apparent easing in Sino-U.S. tensions, with a productive call this week on trade, has improved sentiment, though economic data has been mixed.

Consumer confidence dropped to a more than six-year low in the United States this month, data showed on Tuesday, but that came with a boom in home sales. In currency markets, stronger-than-expected business sentiment in a German survey helped the euro.

The common currency dipped to $1.1810 on Wednesday as investors fretted about the possibility that Powell does not sound as dovish as investors expect - particularly on the issue of inflation targeting. "Dovish expectations seem to be quite loaded for this event, and the dollar may bounce if Powell disappoints the doves," said OCBC Bank currency strategist Terence Wu.

The yen was last at 106.37 per dollar. Gold dipped to $1,919 an ounce.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sailing-America's Cup holders cleared of financial wrongdoing

Americas Cup holders Team New Zealand TNZ have been cleared of any financial impropriety following an independent audit, the government department in charge of the event said on Wednesday. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment...

Survivors, grieving families reject NZ mosque shooter's 'white supremacist' world view

The father of slain three-year-old Mucaad Ibrahim, the youngest victim in the New Zealand mosque shootings, told the white supremacist who gunned down his son that true justice awaited him in the next life and it would be more severe than p...

Water level of Odisha's Baitarani river likely to cross danger mark: CWC

The water flow of the river Baitarani at Swampatna in Kendujhar district is expected to cross danger level due to torrential rains, informed the Central Water Commission CWC on Wednesday. River Baitarsni at Swampatna in Kendujhar district o...

610 more COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

With 610 more COVID-19 cases, the total number of reported cases in Rajasthan have reached 73,935, informed the State Health Department on Wednesday. Three districts -- Jodhpur 136, Bikaner 127, and Jaipur 126 -- reported more than 100 posi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020