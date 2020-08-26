Left Menu
Development News Edition

This International Dog Day make your locality animal friendly

International animal welfare organization World Animal Protection has provided food to over 3000 stray dogs in various parts of North Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 12:26 IST
This International Dog Day make your locality animal friendly
Stray dogs are being provided food in North Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

International animal welfare organization World Animal Protection has provided food to over 3000 stray dogs in various parts of North Delhi. The feeding drive was launched in June 2020, in collaboration with the Veterinary Services Department, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

World Animal Protection is working to ensure that vulnerable animals do not starve to death during this COVID-19 crisis and are also urging local citizens to join the movement and help stray animals in their neighborhoods. "We thank officials of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation for extending this feeding drive across all the wards in North Delhi and helping us in making the lives of stray animals better during this pandemic. This International Dog Day, I appeal to everyone to join the movement and start caring for dogs in your area," said Gajender K Sharma, Country Director, World Animal Protection, India.

International Dog Day is celebrated since 2004 to appreciate dogs and promote their adoption. Celebrate this occasion and provide a home to one homeless animal by adopting. You can also take some time off from your daily schedule or add one activity like volunteering at an animal shelter or rescue home.

"We share a special relationship with dogs and providing them food during this pandemic is the minimum we could do to help them. Our feeding drive has made a significant impact on the valuable support from our volunteer network team and NDMC officials. We truly appreciate their contribution to make it possible. We urge everyone to come forward to do their bit and support stray dogs," said Nishant Gupta, Volunteer Network Manager, World Animal Protection India. Become a champion of change in your own society by making residents aware of the Animal Welfare Board of India guidelines on the pet and stray animals and make your area animal friendly.

World Animal Protection is sensitizing people and providing information on COVID-19 and measures they can take to help animals. In addition to the work in India, World Animal Protection is running similar feeding drives and support to thousands of stray dogs in Thailand, Brazil, Costa Rica, Sierra Leone, and Kenya who were facing starvation, abandonment, and health risks during COVID-19.

Unlock 4.0 is around the corner and we are beginning to muster all our courage to step outside our houses to try and lead a normal life. This is the time to also help improve the lives of dogs in your locality. #DontForgetThem, #Betterlivesfordogs.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-U.S. ambassador quits Singapore firm linked to Newcastle United bidders

The former U.S. ambassador to Singapore said he had resigned from the board of a firm in the city-state linked to a group bidding for English soccer club Newcastle United citing recent revelations about the group. Kirk Wagar said he had qui...

COVID-19: Thawar Chand Gehlot to launch 'Kiran' mental health rehabilitation helpline number on Aug 27

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Thawar Chand Gehlot will launch Kiran, a toll-free mental health rehabilitation helpline number on August 27 through virtual mode. The helpline 1800-599-001...

CPL 2020: Afghanistan cricketers could miss playoffs

Six Afghanistan cricketers including Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, and Mohammad Nabi could miss the final week of the Caribbean Premier League CPL 2020. The players might fly back home to play Afghanistans domestic T20 competition Shpageez...

CGHS starts teleconsultation services in Delhi-NCR amid COVID-19

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW has commenced a teleconsultation service with specialist doctors in view of the COVID-19 pandemic to help people from various quarters, including senior citizens. According to an officia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020