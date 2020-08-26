100 Liver Transplant Surgeries for the First Time in North Kerala at Aster MIMS, Calicut

CALICUT, India, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in the history of North Kerala, 100 liver transplant surgeries have been completed at Aster MIMS, Calicut Hospital. This is a major milestone in the field of organ transplant surgery in India. Such lofty peaks have been scaled at affordable rates which amplifies the glorious journey. The success rate at Aster MIMS, Calicut is one of the best in Asia, noted the Head of Liver Transplant Surgery, Dr Sajeesh Sahadevan. The success at Aster MIMS is attributed mainly to its relatively low surgical costs, state-of the-art clinical and surgical facilities, the best of the systems and clinical pathways but most importantly its people who drive the programme with utmost sincerity and dedication, opined Mr. Farhaan Yasin, Cluster C.E.O., Aster MIMS.

The hospital had successfully performed three deceased donor liver transplants in the last 2 months following all COVID precautions and protocols, which is a reflection of their unwavering adherence to the patient care. This also gives a new ray of hope for those who are waiting for a deceased donor organ. It is also worth mentioning that, Aster MIMS, Calicut offers special benefits and discounts for people with financial issues and also all possible help to undergo transplants for people who are challenged in various ways due to COVID 19 pandemic.

The hospital management reiterates that Aster MIMS, Calicut has and will remain a beacon of hope for people of all walks of life and assures that their golden journey will continue with greater vigor and commitment. About Aster MIMS Aster MIMS, a NABH accredited hospital, is a 673-bedded multi specialty care center delivering an entire range of preventive, acute and outpatient services. The hospital, located in the heart of city of Kozhikode in Kerala is ideal for people seeking treatment from various ailments, not only because of its superiority in infrastructure but also because of its commitment in operating with the highest standards of safety, cleanliness, integrity and honesty.

For more information, visit www.astermims.com About Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (M.I.M.S.) Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (M.I.M.S.) which commenced its operations in 2001, is a well-acclaimed health enterprise and one of the leading healthcare systems in Malabar and the only Quaternary Care Centre in North Malabar, assuring comprehensive health care services with a global standard. The 600-bedded multispecialty hospital is renowned for its excellent medical expertise, nursing care and quality diagnostic services.