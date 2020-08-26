Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: IndusInd Bank witnesses 3-fold rise in digital account openings

IndusInd Bank has witnessed a three-fold jump in digital account openings from pre-COVID-19 levels and plans more investments in the digital channel, a top company official said. We are investing a lot in capacity creation for customer engagement virtually," he said, but did not disclose the investment details. Digital has its own advantages and conveniences, he said, adding that in this current pandemic situation people do not want to handle cash.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 18:17 IST
COVID-19: IndusInd Bank witnesses 3-fold rise in digital account openings

IndusInd Bank has witnessed a three-fold jump in digital account openings from pre-COVID-19 levels and plans more investments in the digital channel, a top company official said. Digital has been a saviour during the pandemic and it is not just a new normal, the private sector lender's Chief Digital Officer Sudhakar Ramasubramanian said. "I think video KYC (Know Your Customer) has changed a lot of things for the banks. We want to make banking ever more simpler for our customers. "The video KYC allowed by RBI gives tremendous amount of flexibility to customers and transactions are building up as new customers are signing-in digitally," Ramasubramanian told PTI. "My digital on-boarding has gone up by at least 3X as of July compared to pre-COVID level. Our balance sheet has also moved up. Customers are mainly opening savings and fixed deposit accounts," he added.

There has been a tremendous amount of inflow into fixed deposits, he said, talking about the trends seen in the banking industry. Ramasubramanian asserted that IndusInd Bank has been ahead of the curve vis-a-vis its peers in terms of technological innovation and has been able to invest in customer relationship management (CRM) even during the COVID-19 times. The bank has successfully integrated CRM software CRMNEXT, which is a leading enterprise solution provider for banks and financial services.

CRMNEXT help banks and financial institutions simplify the process of customer on-boarding, introduce new products and automate processes. Ramasubramanian said such solutions are helping the bank maintain an omni-channel architecture and reach out to customers efficiently. "The intention of the organisation to invest in digital is really high because we have seen the value of these kind of investments in the last few years and in the last few months as well. We are investing a lot in capacity creation for customer engagement virtually," he said, but did not disclose the investment details.

Digital has its own advantages and conveniences, he said, adding that in this current pandemic situation people do not want to handle cash. Many of the purchases are now happening over phone, and even for medicines one does not need to go to a medical shop, he added.

However, he opined that cash will regain prominence once the pandemic subsides, but a large segment would still prefer digital transactions. "I would say digital has been the saviour for any financial institution in this time of COVID, even though cash transactions will go up and there will be some drop in digital transaction post-COVID," he said.

Ramasubramanian, however, said he expects the behaviour will change for at least 70-80 per cent of the people, who would prefer digital over cash transactions..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

McDonald's internal investigation extends beyond ousted CEO

An internal investigation by McDonalds of potential misconduct has extended beyond its former CEO who was forced out late last year. Mcdonalds board of directors has hired an outside law firm as part of a probe into its human resources depa...

App-cab driver arrested for molesting woman passenger in Kolkata

The driver of an app-cab service provider was arrested from Haridevpur area in the city on Wednesday for allegedly molesting a woman passenger and stealing her belongings, police sources said. The woman, in her police complaint, said the ac...

J-K Power Development Corp okays work plan of Rs 1,276.69 cr

The Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation JKSPDC on Wednesday approved a work plan of Rs 1,276.69 crore for the current financial year. In a meeting, the board of directors of JKSPDC maintained that hydropower is the most pr...

'Doing the government's job': Beirut volunteers steer relief effort

In one of the areas worst affected by the Beirut blast, volunteers loaded boxes containing food and sanitary items into cars ready to distribute to those in need.Near the port where the catastrophic blast had originated, other volunteers to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020