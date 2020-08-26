Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt debt to set hit historic high of 91 pc of GDP in FY21: Report

General government debt -- which is the combined liabilities of the Centre and states -- is likely to hit a record 91 per cent of GDP this fiscal, a brokerage report said on Wednesday. The report says unless private spending picks up strongly, real GDP growth over the next decade will be slower, averaging at 5-6 per cent as against 7 per cent in the 2010s.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 21:52 IST
Govt debt to set hit historic high of 91 pc of GDP in FY21: Report

General government debt -- which is the combined liabilities of the Centre and states -- is likely to hit a record 91 per cent of GDP this fiscal, a brokerage report said on Wednesday. This will be the highest in record since data began to be maintained in 1980. General government debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 75 per cent in FY20, as per the report by economists of Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The debt ratio is likely to be at a high 80 per cent by FY30 and is unlikely to fall to the targeted 60 per cent even by FY40 without further hurting growth, it added. The government's capital outlays have been playing a bigger role in the overall economic growth for the past many years. At the same time, since FY16, government debt has also been rising continuously. Government debt stood at 66.4 per cent of GDP in FY 2000 and 66.6 per cent in FY15. Since then, it has been heading north at a faster pace, reaching 75 per cent in FY20. The report says unless private spending picks up strongly, real GDP growth over the next decade will be slower, averaging at 5-6 per cent as against 7 per cent in the 2010s. "The combined general government debt rose to 75 per cent of GDP in FY20 from 70 per cent in FY18. It is likely to reach 91 per cent of GDP in FY21, which is the highest since 1980 when data was made available and will stay at above 90 per cent of GDP up to FY23, before moderating slowly to 80 per cent by FY30," the report said. A surge in public debt will restrict the government's ability to spend significantly in the current decade, as it has done in the past few years, it said. While real GDP growth averaged at 6.8 per cent between FY14 and FY20, real fiscal spending grew at an average of 9 per cent during the period. "Since a large part of non-interest revenue spending like defence, salaries and pensions is fixed, there is a high possibility fiscal investment will grow at an even slower rate in the current decade," it added.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: UN urges ramping up social protection programmes to safeguard those most vulnerable

COVID-19 is posing potential catastrophic impacts on people living with HIV and tuberculosis TB with projected deaths to increase up to 10, 20 and 36 per cent for HIV, TB and malaria patients, respectively, over the next five years, accord...

Telangana CM seeks to expedite appointment of varsity VCs

Hyderabad, Aug 26 PTI Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday asked officials to speed up the process of appointing Vice-Chancellors VCs to universities in the state. The Search Committees, appointed by the state governmen...

Dinda gets NOC from Bengal to play for another state

The Cricket Association of Bengal on Wednesday handed the No Objection Certificate to veteran pacer Ashok Dinda who was left out of the state team last season following an ugly spat with bowling coach Ranadeb Bose. The 36-year-old Dinda, wh...

SAD-BJP want discussion on COVID-19 in Assembly

The SAD-BJP on Wednesday moved a motion calling for discussion on the rise in coronavirus cases and deaths in Punjab in the upcoming Assembly session. The Shiromani Akali Dal legislative wing leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon said the motion h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020