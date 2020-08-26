Left Menu
Development News Edition

IJMA urges West Bengal govt to take steps to check raw jute boarding

"The state government is empowered by the Jute Commissioner vide provisions of JTCO, 2016, to ensure that traders indulging in hoarding for the purpose of speculative gains are prevented from doing so and strictly dealt with," a mill owner said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-08-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 23:02 IST
IJMA urges West Bengal govt to take steps to check raw jute boarding

The jute industry has sought the West Bengal government's help to check hoarding of raw jute, which has caused a sharp hike in prices and may lead to closure of several jute mills, rendering thousands jobless ahead of the festive season. The Indian Jute Mills Association (IJMA) had written to the state's Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak, seeking directives for stringent action against raw jute hoarders.

Sources told PTI the Jute Commissioner, in an order issued on Tuesday, capped raw jute holding more than 1,500 quintals on own or third party party account to prevent hoarding. The average monthly raw jute price of TD5 South Bengal has risen to Rs 5,400 per quintal in August from Rs 4,486.46 per quintal in June, IJMA said.

The prices had already jumped over 20 per cent apprehending shortage of crop in 2020-21. "The state government is empowered by the Jute Commissioner vide provisions of JTCO, 2016, to ensure that traders indulging in hoarding for the purpose of speculative gains are prevented from doing so and strictly dealt with," a mill owner said.

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Google launches new version of AdSense reporting with simpler interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook says Apple's new privacy rules could hurt smaller app companies

Facebook Inc on Wednesday warned that privacy changes Apple Inc plans for its forthcoming iPhone operating system will disproportionately affect the thousands of developers using a Facebook tool to serve ads in external apps. In a blog post...

Nitish inaugurates, lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 1469.73 crore

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 30 different schemes of irrigation and flood protection worth Rs 1469.73 crore of the Water Resources department here. Speaking on the occasion, Kumar...

Teen arrested in shooting deaths at Wisconsin protest against police brutality

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with homicide on Wednesday in connection with gunfire that killed two people and wounded a third during protests over the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, officials said. The lakes...

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appears to work as well in older adults in early study

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine induced immune responses in older adults similar to those in younger participants, offering hope that it will be effective in people considered to be at high risk for severe co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020