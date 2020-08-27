SpringRole joins Matic Developer Support Program, offers USD 250K boost to blockchain cos

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Aug 27 (ANI/Mediawire): SpringRole's parent company Springworks has partnered with Matic to offer its support to blockchain companies and developers as part of Matic's Developer Support Program (DSP). Springworks, the maker of SpringRole (blockchain-powered, verified professional platform) is an HR Tech company based in Santa Monica, California, and Bengaluru, India.

The company specializes in creating cutting edge software tools for the HR function with a global client base of over 1000 businesses. Matic Network is a Layer 2 scaling solution backed by Binance and Coinbase that is providing a generalized Layer 2 platform, enabling Ethereum developers to scale their DApps for large-scale usage.

For the initial phase, Matic has launched a hybrid PoS+Plasma sidechain on top of Ethereum which is already gaining huge traction, making Matic one of the fastest-growing Decentralized Application (DApp) platforms in the space. Matic believes the answer to enabling widespread adoption of blockchain technology lies with second-layer solutions focused on scalability.

Matic launched its Developer Support Program (DSP) in 2019 with a USD 5 million fund. This fund will be utilized to support DApps and other Decentralized Finance (DeFi)/Ecosystem projects that are accepted to the program. "With the large influx of decentralized projects, it is important to support founders who are working towards solving real-world problems using blockchain technology. As a young startup ourselves, we've been through our share of challenges raising funds. We've been fortunate in overcoming those challenges and with DSP are looking to help other entrepreneurs in the space," said Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder & COO, Matic. So far, Matic has released funds over USD one million to support DApps.

Springworks is extending its support to the fund by granting eligible projects access to its full-stack HR product suite covering all aspects of the HR function from recruiting to background verification to employee engagement. "Finding the right talent is the key to building next-generation products and services. These individuals not only have to be extremely skilled but also have to have an immense passion for building future technologies. It's like finding a needle in a haystack," said Kartik Mandaville, Springworks CEO.

Springworks is also betting big on employee engagement. "With remote work being the new normal, it is imperative for businesses to keep employees engaged. Startups can't afford to not get this right as engagement is a key component to retaining talent. We built SpringEngage and Trivia to address these issues internally and before we knew it, multiple companies expressed interest in using these products to keep their workforces engaged," he said. Both products are currently available on Slack, MS Teams and Google Chat. Kartik, who is no stranger to the blockchain community, launched SpringRole in 2018. "For any blockchain startup, access to great talent and partnerships is the key to success. Blockchain is the future, but it also requires time for adoption and the transition to becoming mainstream has to come by way of existing products. That is something we at Springworks have done well. All our products have been built to service the needs of our customers while incorporating the benefits of blockchain technology over time. We've seen great adoption with this strategy and fully expect that other projects will see success with a similar approach," he said when asked about the partnership.

"As a company, we felt it was important to give back to the community based on our learnings and our HR stack is perfect for any new founder to achieve rapid scale. Matic has been supportive of the developer community and given our continued association with them, this was a no-brainer for us," he added. The total value of the commitment from Springworks exceeds USD 250,000 in the form of both discounted and free services that cover critical aspects for any new business - recruiting, background verification, and post-hire engagement.

