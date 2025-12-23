NIA Chief's Rapid Return: Sadanand Date's Prospective Maharashtra DGP Role

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given the green light for the early return of NIA DG Sadanand Vasant Date to the Maharashtra cadre, as per a government announcement on Monday.

Sadanand Date, recognized for his role during the 26/11 attacks and a 1990-batch officer, is expected to assume the role of Maharashtra DGP following the departure of incumbent Rashmi Shukla, whose term concludes on December 31.

According to the order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has endorsed the Ministry of Home Affairs' proposal to send Shri Sadanand Vasant Date, IPS MH (1990), DG, NIA, back to his original cadre with immediate effect.

(With inputs from agencies.)