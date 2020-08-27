Karaikal Port - Handles fertilizer cargo with high average discharge rate per day

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Aug 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd (KPPL) South India's fastest-growing gateway ports, announced highest average discharge rate per day of fertilizer from Supramax vessel - MV Murgash which was imported by Indian Potash Limited (IPL) with a shipment size of 40,000 tonnes of Muriate of Potash (MOP). The vessel completed her cargo discharge and sailed out from port in minimal time. By efficient way of cargo handling, KPPL could achieve the best average discharge rate per day of 27000 tonnes.

KPPL is geographically positioned in the central Tamil Nadu coast and close to delta regions of the Cauvery and Vaigai basin in Tamil Nadu and is the most suitable port for importing fertilizer cargo to carter the farmer's requirement of its region. KPPL is well connected with all destinations by Road and Rail with sufficient availability of trucks and continuous supply of BCN wagons from Southern railways for evacuating cargo from Port.

KPPL has the potential to handle two million tonnes of fertilizer cargo per annum with its dedicated modern infrastructure and resources. "Karaikal Port serves prime fertilizer companies such as IFFCO, IPL, SPIC, and concentrating on handling more fertilizer consignments in the future. KPPL facilitates the fertilizer companies to cater to the agro market of south India and mainly supports farmers and their families in the Delta region of the Cauvery & Vaigai basin. The port, through its efficient operations, wants to be the primary fertilizer import port of the region and ensure timely supply to the farmers. By choosing KPPL, Government will also save in subsidy by reduced transportation cost," said, K Muralidharan, CEO of KPPL.

Located along the East Coast of India with easy access to the Indian Markets, Karaikal Port's favourable location makes it the most preferred gateway for business in Tamil Nadu with a vision of being India's preferred & responsible maritime gateway. The port has handled over 70 million tonnes of cargo and over 2,000 commercial vessels since inception. In the next few years, KPPL is expected to add new cargo flows to increase its cargo handling capacity to 40 MMTPA by 2025.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)