Business brief

German luxury car maker BMW on Thursday said it has delivered 45 BMW cars to hospitality chain Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts. The BMW fleet of Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has been updated with the auto maker's 7 Series, and 5 Series sedans along with SUV X5, BMW Group India said in a statement

Additionally, an exclusive 'Chauffeur Product Familiarisation' will also be conducted for the hotel's chauffeurs. The training session will focus on driveability, safety and after-sales service, it added

BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said, "Our longstanding alliance with The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has been further strengthened with the delivery of 45 BMW cars that will be used across The Leela's iconic palace properties."