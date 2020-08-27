Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling hovers above $1.32 ahead of Jackson Hole

The pound edged up nearly 0.1% against the dollar on Thursday, last at $1.3220. Sterling shrugged off a further Brexit setback overnight after German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who holds the rotating presidency of the EU council, removed the subject from the agenda of a meeting of EU ambassadors next week due to a lack of progress in negotiations.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 14:27 IST
Sterling hovers above $1.32 ahead of Jackson Hole

The pound hovered above the $1.32 mark ahead of the annual Jackson Hole central bankers' conference starting later on Thursday, with traders on the lookout for policy hints that could move markets. Sterling looked to have brushed off fresh industry data showing UK car production recovered in July but was still down 21% on the year, and the fastest cut in service sector jobs on record in the three months to August.

Traders are watching for any signs U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell may tweak the central bank's policy framework to help push up inflation, in his Jackson Hole speech later today. Such a move could allow rates to stay super-low for longer. Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey is due to speak at the event on Friday, which is being held virtually due to the pandemic.

Sterling has been buoyed in recent weeks by a broadly weakening dollar, as risk sentiment recovered and investors piled back into currencies perceived as riskier bets. The pound edged up nearly 0.1% against the dollar on Thursday, last at $1.3220.

Sterling shrugged off a further Brexit setback overnight after German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who holds the rotating presidency of the EU council, removed the subject from the agenda of a meeting of EU ambassadors next week due to a lack of progress in negotiations. The pound was flat against the euro at 89.545 pence per euro , consolidating recent gains.

"The rise in GBP is yet another sign that the market is ignoring Brexit," said Marshall Gittler, head of investment at BD Swiss, in a note. "It's been expected that German Chancellor Merkel could play a crucial role in breaking any deadlock, but it appears she's giving up hope. GBP fell briefly on the news but it didn't last long."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will resume services when Centre gives go-ahead: Kolkata Metro

The Metro Railway here said on Thursday that it will restart services on receiving the go- ahead from the Union Home Ministry and the Railway Ministry. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that the Metro Railway authorities can ...

UP: Retired cop kills self after shooting at son twice over domestic issues

A retired police sub-inspector allegedly shot himself dead after opening fire at his son at their home in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida over domestic disputes, officials said on Thursday. The son, around 35, is undergoing treatment at a hosp...

Pasteur, Jenner inspired me: Pune vaccine trial volunteer By Sandip Kolhatkar

A 48-year-old doctor who was administered the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate, says he was inspired by immunology greats Louis Pasteur and Edward Jenner to volunteer for the second phase trial in Pune. The man, who was administered the va...

Siddaramaiah questions Centre for being adamant over holding

Registering his objection to holding the NEET and JEE examinations, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday sought to know should the students pledge their lives to take the exams. Siddaramaiah joined the bandwagon of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020