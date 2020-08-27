Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED arrests co-op society director in Bangalore

The arrest has been made in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged "embezzlement" of the funds of the society, it said. The PMLA case has been filed on the basis of three FIRs filed by the Bangalore Police against Nanjundaiah in the past.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 15:54 IST
ED arrests co-op society director in Bangalore

A director of a Karnataka-based cooperative society has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Bangalore on money laundering charges, the central agency said on Thursday. The man, N Nanjundaiah, was arrested by the agency under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Wednesday and he was produced before a local court that sent him to ED custody till September 1, it said.

Nanjundaiah is the director of the Sree Kanva Souharda Co-operative Credit Limited, it said. The arrest has been made in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged "embezzlement" of the funds of the society, it said.

The PMLA case has been filed on the basis of three FIRs filed by the Bangalore Police against Nanjundaiah in the past. "Nanjundaiah is the mastermind of the fraud that took place in the said society and had diverted more than Rs 180 crore funds to Kanva group of companies where he was one of the directors.

"Also, loans of huge amount were sanctioned to dubious members of the society without proper surety and security that resulted into huge losses to the society and its bona fide members," the ED alleged in a statement issued here..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Just 24 pc of Indian households have internet facility to access e-education: UNICEF

Just 24 per cent of Indian households have internet connections to access e-education, and there is a large rural-urban and gender divide that is likely to widen the learning gap across high, middle and low-income families, according to a n...

Jason Roy ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan due to left side strain

England opening batsman Jason Roy has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan after sustaining a left side strain. The Surrey top-order batsman picked up the injury this week in the teams preparation at Emirates Old Traf...

Josie Green named new Tottenham Hotspur Women captain

Head coaches Karen Hills and Juan Amoros have appointed midfielder Josie Green as the new captain of Tottenham Hotspur Women, following former long-serving captain Jenna Schillacis retirement from football in June. A Welsh international, Gr...

Open to playing the role of finisher for Delhi Capitals, says Ajinkya Rahane

Delhi Capitals batsman Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday said that he open to fulfilling the role of a finisher for the franchise in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020. The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19-November...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020