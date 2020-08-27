Left Menu
CIL to pay Rs 15 lakh ex-gratia to next of kin of staff who die due to coronavirus

accorded the approval of payment of ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh to the next of kin of employees of CIL and its subsidiaries including contract workers dying due to COVID-19 w.e.f March 24, 2020," CIL said in an official order. Earlier, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi had said that demise of any CIL employee due to COVID-19 will be treated as an accidental death and that the kin of the workers will get the same financial benefits as they get in the case of accidental death during duty.

CIL to pay Rs 15 lakh ex-gratia to next of kin of staff who die due to coronavirus
Coal India Ltd will pay an ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh to the next of kin of employees, including those on contract, who die due to coronavirus infection. The state-owned miner's board approved the proposal during its meeting earlier this month.

There are around four lakh workers on roll and on contract at the company. "The board of directors of CIL... accorded the approval of payment of ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh to the next of kin of employees of CIL and its subsidiaries including contract workers dying due to COVID-19 w.e.f March 24, 2020," CIL said in an official order.

Earlier, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi had said that demise of any CIL employee due to COVID-19 will be treated as an accidental death and that the kin of the workers will get the same financial benefits as they get in the case of accidental death during duty. For disbursement of the above benefit, submission of death certificate from state government authorities would be required, the CIL order said.

The dependency criteria will be adopted as being followed for payment of ex-gratia amount of Rs 15 lakh to the eligible dependent of non-executive cadre employees, including contractor workers, dying due to fatal mine accident as certified by the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), it said. "The ex-gratia amount would not be paid in case of an employee/ contract worker...on long unauthorised absence," as per the order.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

