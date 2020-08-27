Left Menu
JSW Steel looks to raise share in domestic coil-coating segment; launches JSW Radiance

In a statement, the company said it sees opportunity for anti-microbial coated steel products in India amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Color-coated coils with properties like anti-microbial and anti-dust have opened new opportunities for the product segment to grow in India within the new normal. Launched by subsidiary JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd, the company said the new product JSW Radiance is anti-microbial, anti-graffiti, anti-dust, anti-static and cool roof.

Representative image

JSW Steel on Thursday said it is looking to increase its share in the domestic coil coating business with the launch of brand JSW Radiance. In a statement, the company said it sees opportunity for anti-microbial coated steel products in India amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Color-coated coils with properties like anti-microbial and anti-dust have opened new opportunities for the product segment to grow in India within the new normal. JSW Steel begins national roll-out of JSW Radiance colour-coated steel," JSW Steel said without disclosing its current market share. It said the company expects a larger play in the specialty coil-coating business.

The firm added that the overall Indian coil-coating business is estimated at 2.5 million tonne per annum. Launched by subsidiary JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd, the company said the new product JSW Radiance is anti-microbial, anti-graffiti, anti-dust, anti-static and cool roof. The product finds application in segments like warehousing, appliances, cold storage, and hospitals.

Jayant Acharya, director (marketing, commercial and corporate strategy) at JSW Steel, said, "Increased consumer awareness of health and wellness-consciousness is fuelling industries to make a shift in their focus on product development." He added that emerging needs vary from having dust-free roofs to a roof that keeps the inside cooler. "It opens new demand for specialised steel products like JSW Radiance, which offers a distinct benefit for customers on account of customisation with new paint systems." JSW Steel Coated Products CEO Sharad Mahendra said, "We see higher volume traction for cool roof and anti-microbial steel-coated products that will help grow this category immensely." Part of the USD 12-billion JSW Group, JSW Steel is the largest player of coated steel products in India.

