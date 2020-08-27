iNurture launches VeeGoLearn to assure 100% Educational Continuity

Left Menu
Developed with the objective of overcoming the challenges in the digital delivery of education for undergraduate and postgraduate programs in the higher education segment, VeeGoLearn is iNurture's initiative to break the academic deadlock created by COVID-19. With VeeGoLearn, academic institutions, faculties, and students can seamlessly access the benefits of learning from the safety of their homes.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 27-08-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 17:51 IST
BANGALORE, India, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iNurture Education Solutions, a Bangalore-based Edtech powerhouse, proudly launches VeeGoLearn, a digital platform for seamless teaching and learning experience for Higher Education. VeeGoLearn is a teaching-learning platform incorporating a web-conferencing tool with a learning and content management system. Developed with the objective of overcoming the challenges in the digital delivery of education for undergraduate and postgraduate programs in the higher education segment, VeeGoLearn is iNurture's initiative to break the academic deadlock created by COVID-19.

With VeeGoLearn, academic institutions, faculties, and students can seamlessly access the benefits of learning from the safety of their homes. The platform offers personalized learning experiences to students, with complete transparency on courses, classes, performance metrics, attendance and information on upcoming events. Its state-of-the-art assessment and feedback system leads to their holistic academic growth through the Outcome Based Education (OBE) framework. And to make them industry-ready, VeeGoLearn provides an AI-based employability platform as an add-on feature. VeeGoLearn serves as an excellent HD audio and video conferencing tool that facilitates unlimited and uninterrupted live sessions for faculties. It has live whiteboard, screen-sharing, built-in poll, lecture-recording, and YouTube playback options as teaching aids. There is no limit to the number of participants who can attend the session or the duration of the session even in the free version. The platform has an integrated announcement and discussion forum that enhances interactivity of the digital sessions. Its excellent reporting and analytics capability provides a speedy, one-click option to obtain critical data customized to the needs of higher education institutions.

All the functional and administrative requirements can be effortlessly accessed through a powerful content management system. From content uploading, session scheduling, student assessment, attendance management, to virtual classroom, discussion board, and webinar organization, the entire management and dissemination process has been made hassle-free. VeeGoLearn comes with an easy-to-use interface. Powered by state-of the-art cloud data storage, HTTPS video delivery, and AES video encryption, the platform is totally secure. It supports multiple content types, including PDF, PPT, and video SCORM packages, and requires only 1-2 Mbps internet bandwidth for audio and video conferencing. Being web- and mobile-responsive, VeeGoLearn faculties and students can engage anytime, anywhere.

On this occasion, Mr. Ashwin Ajila, Founder and Managing Director of iNurture Education Solutions said, "iNurture has always worked towards strengthening the country's educational roots. We are immensely excited to bring forth our novel digital platform-VeeGoLearn, which empowers the educational fraternity during these difficult times in delivering uninterrupted education. This is our contribution towards PM Modi's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Currently, over 600 faculty members are actively using this platform and we expect to onboard 4,000 faculties by December." About iNurture Education Solutions iNurture Education Solutions is an Edtech power-house with path-breaking innovations in the Edtech space. iNurture brings together students, faculty, institutions, industry, and partners in a single ecosystem through KRACKiN and CollegeNinja platforms, strengthening the 'Industry-readiness quotient' while the ACE and VeeGoLearn products help manage and improve the quality of education across the entire spectrum of adult learning - from college to corporate. KRACKIN assesses the student's employability and provides necessary interventions through on-campus or off-campus career development programs and placement cells. ACE advanced Learning Management System (LMS) provides anytime, anywhere access to educational resources. CollegeNinja student engagement app offers career guidance and helps students make informed decisions.

iNurture empowers premium Indian and global Universities with its unique and innovative approaches to higher education. Its expert-designed, state-of-the-art undergraduate and postgraduate programs in around 30 domains and career-aligned methods relevant to current industry trends have been widely appreciated resulting in over 600 industry partnerships. PWR PWR

